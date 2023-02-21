People come and go into a person's life, and the same applies to the lifetime of a TV show. Every TV show at one point had to write out one of their characters, whether it was the actor's choice or not. Regardless, fans expect the character's exit to be satisfying and bring them closure at the same time.

RELATED: 10 TV Characters That Should Have Been Written Out of Their Shows Sooner

However, this is not always the case, as fans were not always happy with the way characters were written out. Whether a character was killed off harshly or disappeared off the face of the earth, fans expected better than that. A bunch of examples came from this discussion of Reddit users, who shared their thoughts on which characters had the worst exit stories, and why they weren't the most satisfying and realistic.

The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed.

This entry mentions suicide.

10 Lawrence Kutner — 'House' (2004-2012)

Despite staying in the show House for a season and a half, Lawrence Kutner (Kal Penn) became one of the show's popular characters. Kal Penn leaving House due to accepting a job offer at the White House meant that his character had to be written out.

RELATED: The Best TV Show Characters Who Didn't Appear in Season One

Lawrence's exit was controversial because the character was written off the show by suicide. Kal Penn himself is even one of the actors traumatized by their characters' deaths, just like the fans. One of the Reddit users said that the exit story came out of nowhere and that there was no build-up for it. It was out of character for Lawrence to end his life, and Reddit users felt there could've been a better way to write him out.

9 Mandy Hampton — 'The West Wing' (1999)

Image Via NBC

The ambitious Mandy Hampton (Moira Kelly) had a significant role during the first season of The West Wing as the White House Media Director. However, she only appeared in the first season as the series creator, Aaron Sorkin, said that Mandy was not working out for the show.

Reddit users agreed that Mandy's exit did not make sense. The character left the show without explanation and never appeared again. What's even more bizarre is that she has never been mentioned during the rest of the show, not even appearing in the Presidential Campaign flashbacks.

8 Elliot Stabler — 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' (1999-)

Image via NBC

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) was one of the senior detectives in the Special Victims Unit. He and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) were one of the epic detective duos of the 21st century. He may not have had the perfect temper as a detective, but fans loved watching him on screen. Because of this, his sudden departure left quite an impact on fans.

RELATED: 6 Best TV Shows Where a Character Returns Episodes Later

Reddit user TheNewEnnui named Elliot's departure one of the worst character exits. His abrupt departure and suddenly disappearing without talking to anyone in his old squad didn't feel right to the loyal fans ofLaw and Order: Special Victims Unit. While he did return in season 21, it was out of character for him not to even stay in touch with his detective partner of 12 years. It was good to have him back, but his exit did change his dynamic with Olivia once he returned.

7 Robert Romano — 'ER' (1994-2009)

Robert Romano (Paul McCrane) may not have been the nicest character, but he was a character that fans loved to hate. While he could be nasty and sarcastic at times, he can have his soft side moments.

After being on the show for over seven years, his character was written off by getting killed by a helicopter. Reddit users agreed that even though Romano getting killed by a helicopter was meant to be a punchline to his past inappropriate remarks, it was a brutal way for him to get killed off.

6 Alex Karev — 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) leaving Grey's Anatomy was one of the series' biggest changing moments. His exit left fans devastated and not too happy. They all felt that he deserved a much better exit after all his character development.

RELATED: 10 Secondary Characters in TV Shows Whose Story is More Interesting Than That of The Main Character(s)

Reddit user UncleDan2017 said his exit was like the writers were trying to patch something together. Another Reddit user, Yotsubanuniverse, agreed and said Alex went through all that character development just for him to leave his wife for Izzie (Katherine Heigl). They even said Alex was better off getting killed rather than having all his character development go down the drain.

5 Sara Tancredi — 'Prison Break' (2005-2017)

Image via Adelstein-Parouse Productions

Prison Break fans thought they had to say goodbye to Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies) when she was killed in Season 3. However, she was revealed to be alive and returned to the show. Nevertheless, Prison Break fans were not happy with the way Sara was written off in the first place.

At the beginning of Season 3, Sara was violently decapitated, and her head was sent to a box. Reddit user blujeh said that while this wasn't a good way for her to be written out, it was even worse because she ended up alive. That's why her exit just never ended up making sense.

4 Erlich Bachman — 'Silicon Valley' (2014-2019)

Erlich Bachman (TJ Miller) was Silicon Valley's fan-favorite character known for his memorable punchlines. Fans were shocked when it was announced that the character would no longer return to the show. Reddit users were not happy with the way he was written off.

RELATED: 10 Great TV Shows Where a Supporting Character Always Steals The Spotlight

Erlich's last moment in Silicon Valleywas him getting abandoned in Tibet, and Reddit users agreed that it was not the best way to write off a fan-favorite character. Trimonkeyssaid that Erlich moving away would've been a better ending for his character.

3 Tina — 'That '70s Show' (1998-2006)

That '70s Show is an example of a comedy that went downhill after a character's departure, such as Eric Forman (Topher Grace). However, fans can recall some departures of other characters that didn't make sense, especially when they are never mentioned again. One of these characters was Donna's (Laura Prepon) sister, Tina (Amanda Fuller).

One of the Reddit users said that they noticed Donna's sister disappearing after the first season without noticing. RobotIcHeadagreed and added that Tina was only seen once, never appeared again, or was even mentioned. Her not even returning for big life events, such as her parents' re-marriage, was deemed a bit odd.

2 Andy — 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Other than being the Pritchett family's "manny," Andy Bailey (Adam Devine) was also Haley Dunphy's (Sarah Hyland) fan-favorite love interest. Modern Family fans felt like they were TV soulmates despite not ending up together.

Reddit user AhhBisto said that Andy leaving was a big mistake because it ruined two years of character development with Haley. Many fans wished that Haley ended up with Andy instead of Dylan (Reid Ewing). They thought Andy brought out Haley's best qualities, while Dylan brought out her worst.

1 Charlie — 'Two and a Half Men' (2003-2015)

Image via CBS

Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) was the naturally funny, drunkard, and womanizing character who was the heart of Two and a Half Men. When Charlie Sheen ended up departing the show, his character ended up getting killed off. Fans noticed how much the show changed after he left.

RELATED: 10 Comedies That Went Downhill After a Character Departure

One Reddit user said that his death did not make sense. Charlie was killed after his admirer and stalker, Rose (Melanie Lynskey), pushed him in front of a moving train in Paris. What didn't make sense afterward was that Charlie's family, including his brother Alan (Jon Cryer), still hung around Rose even though she killed him.

KEEP READING: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series