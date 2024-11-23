Some TV show recasts are necessary, such as when an actor tragically passes away, gets sick, or has a conflict with another project and can’t continue. Other times, however, the recasts seemingly happen because of avoidable drama. It’s usually in these instances that the recasts leave fans scratching their heads.

With any TV recast, fans are left to try to reconcile how a character they have come to know for, in some cases, several seasons, now suddenly looks completely different. Some of the worst TV character recasts, however, are pretty iconic.

10 Katie Kane

'Batwoman' (2019–2022)

A complicated story, Batwoman was greenlit with Ruby Rose, known from her role on Orange is the New Black, as the title character. She fit the mold perfectly, but she only played it for one season. Rose opted to leave citing unsafe working conditions, so recasting was a decision that had to be made if the show were to continue.

Wallis Day came on board to portray the character, but she took a backseat in favor of Javicia Leslie coming on as a new character named Ryan. Fans had already gotten used to Rose, so the change with someone else playing Batwoman was strange. But killing off Katie and having a homeless ex-con find the suit and take on the persona just wasn’t working.

9 Greg Serrano

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015–2019)

The recasting had to be done since Santino Fontana decided not to return to reprise his role as Greg Serrano once his contract ended. But as was typical with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the show decides to handle the recasting in the funniest way possible. Skyler Astin stepped in, and his much different appearance was explained away as a reflection of his emotional arc. As a musical show, there was even a song called “Hello, Nice to Meet You” to re-introduce the character, who looked different as a reflection of his healthier mindset.

While Astin is a wonderful actor and was perfect for the show, along with singing some of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's wildest songs, it would have made more sense for him to play someone different. Greg had a very specific personality about him that made him endearing and Fontana was fabulous in the role. Having him return as someone markedly different than who he was didn’t make sense for such a pivotal character.

8 Charlie Harper/Walden Schmidt

'Two And a Half Men' (2003–2015)

The actual character of Charlie in Two and Half Men wasn’t recast, but the main character in the series was swapped for a new one meant to take Charlie’s place. As a result of behind-the-scenes drama, Charlie Sheen departed the series, and his namesake character was killed off in a sweeping decision to end that chapter of the show. Ashton Kutcher was the high-profile actor who replaced him. Of course, since Charlie Harper was such a recognizable and enduring character, there was no way he could be recast. So, Kutcher joined as a man named Walden.

He's a wealthy tech billionaire who buys Charlie’s beach house after his death. With Alan (Jon Cryer) broke and destitute, he befriends Walden in a desperate attempt not to be evicted. Walden, newly divorced, is happy for the company and oddly allows Alan to stay. The whole idea of a man buying a beach house with someone in it made little sense. It was a way to keep the show going and prove that it could do that without Sheen. But by those last few seasons, it had become a very different show.

7 Alexis Carrington

'Dynasty' (2017–2022)

In true soap opera fashion, Dynasty was known for its totally outlandish storylines. But the story used to describe why Alexis Carrington looked completely different from one season to the next was downright laughable and one of Dynasty's wildest story arcs. First played by Nicollette Sheridan, after she left the series, the role was too big not to fill. So, the facial change was explained away by facial reconstructive surgery. After having her face thrown into a fire by her own son, Alexis was sent to the best doctors who were able to reconstruct her face into one that was just as beautiful…but completely different. The character was then played by Elaine Hendrix, who did a wonderful job for the remainder of the series, but the explanation for how she came to look like herself was completely unbelievable.

Dynasty had more re-casting drama when between Seasons 2 and 3, the character Cristal Jennings looked completely different, first played by Ana Brenda Contreras, then by Daniella Alonso. In this case, there was no explanation given for the drastic change in appearance. Fans always felt like Contreras, however, was a better fit as the character.

6 Darrin Stephens

'Bewitched' (1964–1972)

Dick York had become synonymous with the character of Darrin Stephens on Bewitched after playing him for the series' five seasons. The chemistry between him and Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) was perfect on screen. So, when he was replaced by Dick Sargent for the final three seasons, fans were disappointed. Sadly, there was good reason: York was in poor health, which required that he leave the series when he could no longer perform. While the show did things to help accommodate his back injury, including slanted walls he could lean on between scenes, his pain eventually became too much. In fact, some scenes were even written to allow York to be in bed or on a couch for entire episodes.

Sargent stepped in and the show lasted three more seasons. The transition was seamless with Samantha never batting an eye at the fact that her husband now looked completely different. But fans were sad to see the beloved character go, even if they were understanding as to why he had no choice.

5 Harriet Winslow

'Family Matters' (1989–1998)

Family Matters, one of the best ‘90s sitcoms, and through the sitcom’s nine-season run, Jo Marie Payton portrayed sassy mom Harriette Winslow. But partway through the ninth season, after her contract expired, she wanted to leave the series, believing it had run its course, according to her interview with TVSeriesFinale.com. She agreed to stay until midseason to maintain continuity, but Entertainment Tonight reports that she got into a heated argument with White in one of her last episodes, suggesting this might have led to an earlier-than-expected departure.

So, for the final episodes, the character was recast with Judyann Elder, and no word was given to explain the change. It’s as though the hope was that fans would simply accept the swap just so the show could get a proper end.

4 Laurie Forman

'That '70s Show' (1998–2006)

Laurie Forman was just a peripheral character on That ‘70s Show, so it wasn’t a massive deal when she was recast. Nonetheless, the switch was felt since Lisa Robin Kelly had done such a great job for the first three seasons as Eric’s (Topher Grace) manipulative, promiscuous, aimless older sister. When Kelly left the show, the explanation was that Laurie went to beauty school. Laurie briefly appeared for a special appearance in season five when she married Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) to prevent him from getting deported. Sadly, Kelly was living with addiction, telling ABC that during her time on the show, she had a miscarriage, and that led her to start abusing alcohol. Tragically, Kelly passed away in 2013.

Kelly was replaced by Christina Moore, who played Laurie in a recurring role for part of Season 6. Despite being a talented comedic actor, it just didn’t work. The character disappears for the remainder of the series, with the story being that she moved to Canada.

3 Chrissy Snow

'Three's Company' (1977–1984)