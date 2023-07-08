When it comes to the world of television, fans can get treated to a delightful spectacle when some of their favorite shows exist in the same universe. Because when shows exist in the same universe, this opens up the door to some of the most fun television events: crossovers!

From the Arrowverse to "One Chicago," or when Hannah Montana met Zack and Cody on The Suite Life, some crossovers simply make sense and are orchestrated in a perfect way. But then, sometimes, crossovers between two totally different shows come along and have fans completely confused and taken aback, and Reddit users feel these crossovers made no sense.

10 'The X-Files' and 'Cops'

Both Cops and The X-Files involve an element of crime fighting and drama, but many would say that is where the similarities end. The X-Files involves the famous duo of Scully and Mulder fighting the paranormal, while Cops is (ostensibly) a reality series following regular police officers doing their job responding to calls.

In February 2000, an episode of X-Files aired their episode "X-Cops," and while some were intrigued by the ambitious undertaking, others were perplexed. The episode was technically an X-FIles episode but filmed in the style of Cops, and some fans felt that the attempted blending of the two just didn't work, with Redditor Purple_Monkey34 calling it "non-sensical."

9 'Bones' and 'Sleepy Hollow'

Few would have likely guessed that shows like Sleepy Hollow, a mystery drama featuring a resurrected Ichabod Crane, and Bones, a crime drama featuring no-nonsense scientists, would exist in the same universe. And yet, in October 2015, the two shows mixed in a two-hour crossover event.

Throughout the two special episodes, the creators do their best to blend a team more focused on 21st-century logic with that of a resurrected man from the 19th century, and it landed with mixed results. Multiple Reddit users agree that this pairing was an odd choice, with user bros402 saying, "Bones and Sleepy Hollow was hilarious but made absolutely no sense."

8 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' and 'Boy Meets World'

Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Boy Meets World were both sitcoms that were a part of the iconic "TGIF" lineup in the '90s. "TGIF" shows did have some crossover appeal on occasion, but Sabrina was a supernatural show with magic, while Boy Meets World was meant to be more grounded in reality.

Somehow the shows managed to crossover not once but twice! The first was arguably the most strange, where Salem the Cat swallows a time ball and accidentally takes Boy Meets World back in time to the 1940s, and the other featured a cameo of Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart) on a date with Eric (Will Friedle). Many Redditors remain baffled by the choice, with GyrKestrel writing, "If I hadn't witnessed it myself, I'd be sure you were having a delusion."

7 'Jessie' and 'Ultimate Spider-Man'

When it comes to strange choices for crossovers, look no further than Disney Channel's Jessie and Marvel's animated series, Ultimate Spider-Man. Jessie is an NYC nanny of several children who got animated for this special Halloween episode where things go awry in a museum, and Spider-Man and his friends have to step in.

Of all the shows to animate, Jessie felt like a strange choice. On top of that, other than the two shows both taking place in New York, they really have nothing in common, making the crossover feel even more ridiculous and leaving fans completely bewildered. Reddit user Bombasaur101 simply states, "This one takes the cake."

6 'New Girl' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Both New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine were fun sitcoms with solid fan bases and a similar brand of comedy. The two-episode crossover between the two shows is a perfect example of a crossover with a lot of potential but fell flat and didn't feel right.

Fans were excited to see these actors interacting in their respective crossovers episodes, but ultimately, it felt largely underwhelming. This crossover ended up feeling more like tiny cameos and did not live up to the hype that had been advertised. Redditor throwawayamasub says, "New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it was just random interactions."

5 'Supernatural' and 'Legends of Tomorrow'

Legends of Tomorrow was a show that was not new to crossovers, being part of the Arrowverse, but fans did not expect to suddenly see a surprise crossover with Supernatural. The crossover was rather meta, with the Legends stumbling onto the Supernatural set in Vancouver... where Legends also filmed.

Both shows were known for having some very strange episodes, and Legends, in particular, has never had a problem embracing the silliness and being in on the joke with audiences. But this crossover, while an exciting and fun premise, left fans feeling like something was lacking. Redditor Rook36 called it "a very weak crossover," and others expressed disappointment.

4 'iCarly' and 'Pawn Stars'

Nothing says a trip to Vegas quite like popping into the famous Pawn Stars store and trying to bargain away your items, and that's exactly what the characters in iCarly decide to do in this particular crossover. However, to say this felt like a strange choice for a kid's show was an understatement.

Few could understand the purpose of having the fictional iCarly cast meet up with the real Pawn Stars cast. The two are not only in completely different genres but also appeal to completely different fan bases. Reddit user Purple_Monkey34 says, "I'm going to go with the one with the least connected demographic iCarly and Pawnstars."

3 'Power Rangers' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Both Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles are massive franchises in their own right, and bringing the two fandoms together was an explosive and highly anticipated event. But some found the whole situation to be a bit odd and a strange pairing to put together.

When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are brainwashed to destroy the Space Rangers, chaos ensues. Ultimately the two groups end up fighting on the same side together, cheesy humor included, in a bizarre spectacle. Redditor TGEE34 explains, "Power Rangers and TMNT was a little out there to me back in the day."

2 'Community' and 'Cougar Town'

The crossover between Community and Cougar Town may have been small, but it was certainly memorable. It was well known that the Community character Abed (Danny Pudi) was a huge fan of the show Cougar Town, but few predicted it would end with having a real appearance on the show.

Fans admit the crossover was good for a laugh, and the complete absurdity of it was hilarious. However, the two sitcoms had little in common and had very different styles, so putting them together may not make much sense. Reddit user chaosinabox shares, "I want to say Cougar Town and Community, but the way it played out as one big meta-joke was hilarious."

1 'Jay and Silent Bob' and 'Degrassi: The Next Generation'

Kevin Smith has made little secret of the fact that he is a huge fan of the Canadian teen drama Degrassi, but because it was a Canadian series, he wasn't allowed to work on The Next Generation as a director. Instead, he was offered a guest role, and the crossover with Jay and Silent Bob was born.

For fans of Jay and Silent Bob, this crossover seemed like an extra funny addition to the duo's long list of adventures, but for fans of Degrassi, the addition of the comedy duo in the series felt uncomfortable and out of place in the Degrassi universe, leaving fans scratching their heads in confusion. Reddit user darkeststar explains, "This is one where it makes perfect sense to people who know Kevin Smith but has no in-universe context."

