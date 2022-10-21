Some TV shows are incredibly perfect, from the pilot to the finale. But then there are others that are thoroughly terrible, regardless of what era they aired in. But other shows occupy a strange territory. They are good overall — great, even — except for that one season that derails the show. A bad apple can spoil the bunch: while they shouldn't define the entire TV show, the very worst season of a show can bleed into the rest.

Many would agree that these TV shows would be fine, if not better off, without these seasons airing. While there is no longer a way to veto the seasons, we can always look back at these mistakes and hope they can be learned from, from the anti-climactic final season of Game of Thrones to the dull debut season of Parks and Recreation.

12 'The X-Files' (1993 - 2018)

Season 8 (2000 - 2001)

While Mulder's (David Duchovny) absence played a significant role in its failure, the eighth season of The X-Files was a disappointment through and through, even with the arrival of Robert Patrick's John Doggett. After the seventh season, the quality of writing and acting steeply declined, causing fans to feel disappointed. What further reduced the season's value was the melodramatic, lonely Scully (Gillian Anderson) theme music.

It's a shame that Scully was written pregnant, only for their kid to be taken away. A popular opinion about the show stipulates that it would've been better off ending at Season 7. The new opening credits of the show were also not received warmly by fans. While the later seasons featured a few remarkable episodes, none were enough to overlook the substandard execution and suboptimal plot.

11 'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2007)

Season 7 (2006 - 2007)

The WB and UPN merger resulted in The CW network being formed — it was a time of hardship for Gilmore Girls, whose final season was in production. Unfortunately, the show's last season saw some bad creative decisions and spoiled the legacy that showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino had successfully built. After six years of perfect craftsmanship by the creator, Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai Gilmore's (Lauren Graham) characters acted haphazardly in the final season, leaving fans disappointed.

The season also saw the downfall of Rory and Logan's (Matt Czuchry) relationship after she turned down his proposal at a time when their relationship on Gilmore Girls had been stronger than ever before. Lorelai ended up marrying Christopher (David Sutcliffe), which was strange because she was terrified of commitment.

10 'Riverdale' (2017 - 2023)

Season 2 (2017 - 2018)

Most teen dramas in the history of television have a knack for airing a terrible season that makes the entire show trashy, and Riverdale made no exception with the follow-up to its near-perfect first season. The show's second season begins with the cliffhanger left at the end of Season 1 and then takes it all down the drain.

While the first season of Riverdale was focused on the story of finding the culprit behind the murder of Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) brother, Jason (Trevor Stines), its successor does a lousy job and is just a bunch of jumbled-up storylines. The multiple storylines offer the writers a chance to create various seasons, however, the season was confusing and left a very sour taste for the viewers.

9 'Parks and Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

Season 1 (2009)

Time and time again, audiences have tried to watch Parks and Rec but given up before the end of the first season. So what about this otherwise highly-rated show that makes viewers give up? The answer is the show's first season. Parks and Rec was initially meant to be a spin-off of The Office.

Even after the idea was abandoned, the show picked up a few cues from it that were a little too similar: Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) was accredited as a female version of Michael Scott (Steve Carell). The characters are rather intense in the first season, and the writers do not value what individual characters add to the ensemble. As a result, the season is a droll comedy and is too slow for the viewers' preferences.

8 'Arrow' (2012 - 2020)

Season 4 (2015 - 2016)

The fourth season of the CW show Arrow sees Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) figure out how to live his life as the mayor of Star City while managing his secret identity as the Green Arrow. However, evil villain Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) has plenty of schemes to wreak havoc in Oliver’s beloved city.

Arrow Season 4 was a letdown due largely to its storyline that put the spotlight on Oliver’s relationship with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). Despite the exciting rivalry with Damien that could’ve been explored more in the season, the romance between Oliver and Felicity overshadowed the more thrilling parts of the show. There was also a lot to be desired with Damien as a villain, as he had inconsistent powers and unclear motivations. Without a doubt, the writers for the fourth season of Arrow could’ve used a bit more time fleshing out its characters and creating a more riveting storyline.

7 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010 - 2017)

Season 7 (2016 - 2017)

The final season of Pretty Little Liars was built from a few bad decisions. Jumping forward five years after the sixth season, the seventh season features the return of the last villain, CeCe (Vanessa Ray) — a.k.a Charlotte — from prison. But she is defeated and killed relatively quickly, leaving much to be desired. Then, an Uber A comes to the scene, and the old tale rewrites itself.

It can be argued that the show developed the art of hate-watching, compelling fans to finish the show even when they've given up on it. That's because even if it was the final season, the pacing was dreadfully slow, and it had far too many filler episodes. Unfortunately, with countless storylines crossing over one another, the final season of Pretty Little Liars is hard to watch.

6 'New Girl' (2011 - 2018)

Season 3 (2013 - 2014)

There is no disagreement that New Girl lost its flair in the show's third season. It started with the whopping mistake of putting its two main leads: Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson), into a full-blown relationship. While fans noted the clear hints and got used to their crackling chemistry, it was way too soon and undoubtedly very toxic for them to be together, creating a domino effect of bad decisions for the show.

However, something worse led to the show's eventual floundering. Schmidt (Max Greenfield) was two-timing Cece (Hannah Simone) and Elizabeth (Merritt Wever), which was horrifying as it was offensive. His excuse for his cheating, being that he was a fat kid, made absolutely no sense, much to the dismay of the producers who thought the storyline would be a hit.

5 '13 Reasons Why' (2017 - 2020)

Season 3 (2019)

The third season of 13 Reasons Why deals with the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), a jock and serial rapist. The first season's protagonist, the late Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), was one of his victims. The season tackles social assault, suicide, substance abuse, and more.

Built around the show's theme, the season ventures into human psychology with one ballsy question: Are humans capable of change? So why did the creators spend an entire season trying to humanize a rapist? Unfortunately, there is no good answer. Bryce Walker never faced any consequences for his actions until he was found dead, and by focusing on rehabbing the image of a monster, the third season probed that the show was creatively bankrupt.

4 'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

Season 8 (2011 - 2012)

After Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) departure, The Office took a turn for the worse. More specifically, Season 8 of the show hit its lowest rankings because of the lack of humor and repetitive scenes. When Michael's seat got empty, the producers decided to install a new boss who would be equally irritable but not as charming. In the process, they reset Andy Bernard's (Ed Helms) character to his initial, jerk self and broke him and Erin (Ellie Kemper) up.

It also introduced new characters including Robert California (James Spader) and Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate), who were great characters, but some fans felt that they did not mesh well into the existing dynamic of the beloved cast of characters. The show became dull, and the only reason that kept the audiences hooked was habit and familiarity, not curiosity.

3 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005 - 2014)

Season 9 (2013 - 2014)

The final season of How I Met Your Mother divided its fanbase into two broad groups: those who loved it and found it a fitting ending and others who thought that the season completely soured the show's legacy. Before its release, everyone was skeptical about the events taking place over a single weekend, especially Barney and Robin's wedding.

Given the ending of the show, which the creators had in mind before mapping out the season, the wedding was a waste and a cruel manipulation of loyal fans who wished Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin (Cobie Smulders) would end up together. Towards the end, it became apparent that the showmakers were running out of ideas, and a sitcom that was supposed to be funny at its core became a soap opera with excessive drama.

2 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Season 7 (2015 - 2016)

Most people would agree that a main character's withdrawal from the show is tricky. And while some TV shows aren't able to bear the grunt, others make it so remarkable that the existence of said character is momentarily forgotten. The Vampire Diaries, however, did not fall in the latter category. When the lead star, Nina Dobrev, left the show in Season 7, the storyline worsened. While the focus being taken off Elena's incessant misery was refreshing, its weak points outweighed the reprieve.

While it was great to see Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) build a healthy relationship, the rest was not so smooth sailing. The Heretics, dazzling yet grating, were a poor recreation of The Originals and were the most unpopular antagonists on The Vampire Diaries. Even worse, Stefan's reconnection to his past lover was as bland as Elena dating Matt (Zach Roerig), if not worse.

1 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Season 8 (2019)

In the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, most of the show’s beloved characters convene together and battle against the Night King and the White Walkers. In addition, the final season also sees Danaerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) campaign to sit on the Iron Throne. While many fans of the show were excited to see the fate of Westeros, they were let down by the questionable plot twists and decisions that were made in Season 8.

For one, Danaery’s descent into madness felt like it was forced, hurried, and wasn’t really justified. Many fans were also disappointed about the anti-climactic end of the Night King, as well as seeing the character developments of certain characters being thrown out of the window. The dissatisfaction with Game of Throne’s finale was warranted, and the writers should’ve taken more time figuring out where they wanted the show to go instead of just wrapping it up for the sake of finishing it.

