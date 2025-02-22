If you want great TV shows that have aired since the year 2000, there are plenty worth exploring. Some would argue television has been stronger than it's ever been throughout the 21st century so far, with shows like Breaking Bad, The Wire, and Arrested Development all delivering consistently excellent episodes with impeccable writing and great performances from too many cast members to mention.

At the other end of things, however, are the following shows, all of which can be counted among the worst TV shows of the past 25 years. If something began airing in 2000 or later, and was generally pretty awful, it qualifies for present purposes. The following television shows are the stinkiest of the stinky, and include animated programs, sitcoms, dramas, and reality shows; none will be spared, and none of these should be watched.

10 'Mulaney' (2014-2015)

Created by John Mulaney

Image via Fox

To John Mulaney’s credit, he’s bounced back since the failure of his one-season-long sitcom, which is situated right between the time he spent as a writer on Saturday Night Live and the most successful of his stand-up specials. Speaking of stand-up, it was a part of this sitcom, simply called Mulaney, and Mulaney himself played a version of himself throughout.

If that kind of premise makes you think of another sitcom with a one-word title and a comedian playing a version of themselves (hint: it starts with “Sein” and ends with “feld”), then you're not alone. Mulaney is kind of like Seinfeld, but not very good. And sure, that show took a while to find itself, but Mulaney showed little to no potential across its initial 13 episodes, and was canceled early enough to, nowadays, be pretty much forgotten.

9 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' (2007-2021)

Created by Ryan Seacrest

Image via E! Network

Apologies for picking the low-hanging fruit, but Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a guilty pleasure at best and kind of despairing to think about at worst. To its credit, it might not be quite as bad as a couple of soon-to-be-mentioned reality TV shows, but it’s still fairly awful, and is responsible for kicking off a string of endless lousy spin-offs and imitators.

The show is exactly what you'd expect it to be: something that follows the Kardashian family as they act rich, privileged, sometimes petty, and often annoying. If you get something out of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, good for you, but also, maybe your time is better spent on something – anything – else. Why not try keeping up with some books or something.