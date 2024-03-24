The great thing about television shows is that they are, in theory, relatively limitless. With so much time on their hands, writers are able to create rich and intricate worlds full of possibilities and populated by memorable characters that viewers yearn to see more of. As such, some networks have discovered the magic of spin-off shows, which can expand the world of a series, explore some of their most popular characters a bit more deeply, or simply offer different kinds of entertainment for fans of the original.

When done right, spin-off shows can become just as popular and acclaimed as the series they originated from. When they fail, though, spin-offs can lose audiences' interest or even put a stain on the original show. Whether they were bad ideas to begin with, like the crime procedural Baywatch Nights; or simply mismanaged flops that had some potential, like CSI: Cyber; these are shows that simply couldn't live up to expectations.

10 'Joey' (2004 - 2006)

Created by Shana Goldberg-Meehan and Scott Silveri

Spin-offs focused on comic relief characters very rarely work. Joey is proof of that. Following the titular character's acting career in Los Angeles after the end of Friends, the show failed to win fans over from its first season, preventing it from getting further than a second one. With forgettable supporting characters and weak writing, Joey never really took off.

However, though it's often seen as the poster child of failed television spin-offs, Joey is far from the worst. It's charming, harmless entertainment that fans of the character have warmed up to a bit more in recent years. Even then, though, any conversation about lackluster spin-off series would be incomplete without talking about Joey. While fun, it lacks most of what made Friends a success.

9 'That '80s Show' (2002)

Created by Mark Brazill, Terry Turner, and Bonnie Turner

For the nine years and eight seasons that it ran, That '70s Show cemented itself as one of the most popular sitcoms around. Just four years after it started, its creators came up with a spin-off: That '80s Show, set in San Diego during the '80s, centered on a different ensemble of characters that were never nearly as engaging or funny as those of the original.

Considering that the series had the same creators and a similar writing team to the original's, it's a bit surprising that it was such a failure. After it was canceled at the end of season one, it became abundantly clear that it had been an ill-conceived imitation of That '70s Show's success, but despite having a dedicated cast, pretty much every element had little or none of the magic necessary for a great spin-off.

8 'CSI: Cyber' (2015 - 2016)

Created by Ann Donahue, Carol Mendelsohn, and Anthony E. Zuiker

Anthony E. Zuiker's CSI is one of the most prolific TV shows of all time, spawning a long-running franchise comprised of four other shows that spun off from it. Some of those spin-offs have been quite successful, but CSI: Cyber, about an FBI cyberpsychologist solving various Internet-related crimes, is far and away the weakest in the franchise.

There's nothing inherently wrong with the concept of a CSI show revolving around cyber-crimes, but Cyber executes the concept so poorly that it fell flat on its face after just two seasons. Badly written, very dull, and with a writers' team that clearly had no technical knowledge of the tech they were writing about, the show couldn't even rely on the star power of Patricia Arquette and fan-favorite Ted Danson to continue.

7 'The Brady Brides' (1981)

Created by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Sherwood Schwartz

A spin-off of the family sitcom The Brady Bunch, 1981's TV movie The Brady Brides Get Married finds Jan and Marcia, ready to have a joint wedding with their respective partners, fighting over whether to have a modern ceremony or a traditional one. Despite the movie's failure, NBC somehow decided that it would be a good idea to make a sequel TV show, which predictably also failed.

The Brady Brides have both couples move in together to save money. There wasn't much drama or comedy to be found in the Brady sisters' dynamic, so the writers decided to make the relationship between their polar opposite husbands the show's main comedic focus. It very rarely got results. The series ended after just one season, and no Brady Bunch fan was particularly upset about it.

6 'AfterMASH' (1983 - 1985)

Created by Larry Gelbart

Robert Altman's 1970 war comedy M*A*S*H was a smash hit, bleakly critiquing the Vietnam War and its effects at the time. Some would argue that the TV show of the same name that originated two years later is even better, with more intelligent themes and a better balance between drama and black comedy. After the show ended came AfterMASH, which pales in comparison to its predecessor in every possible way.

The series follows the postwar adventures of three of the original's main characters. Fans were perfectly okay with learning more about what happened to these characters after the events of M*A*S*H, but AfterMASH didn't know what to do with that concept. It dragged on for too long and had very little of the humorous charm that made the original movie and show so beloved.

5 'The Tortellis' (1987)

Created by James Burrows, Glen Charles, and Les Charles

While Cheers produced in the form of Frasier one of the best sitcom spin-offs of all time, it unfortunately also spawned one of the most unbearable. It was The Tortellis, where Nick Tortelli moves to Vegas to try and reconcile with his second wife Loretta, who lives with her nephew and her divorced sister.

The main issue with the show was that the Tortellis were just too unbearably obnoxious. Nick was despicable, Loretta was an unfunny "dumb blonde" cliché, and all the other supporting characters were either forgettable or annoying. Because of this, the show only ran for one season before it got canceled — to thankful fans' relief.

4 'The Patrick Star Show' (2021 - )

Created by Kaz, Andrew Goodman, and Luke Brookshier

SpongeBob Squarepants is one of the most popular animated kids' shows ever, beloved by children and adults alike even decades after its start. In 2021, two spin-off shows came out, neither of them any good. But while Kamp Koral isn't without some fans, one would be hard-pressed to find anyone who even remotely enjoys The Patrick Star Show, about the titular character's ever-changing whims.

While Patrick is one of the best supporting characters of SpongeBob, his is another Joey case where the comic relief character unsurprisingly struggles to hold up a show of his own. Though The Patrick Star Show was some creative ideas and a cute animation style, it's simply not funny or entertaining enough to justify its existence.

3 'Joanie Loves Chachi' (1982 - 1983)

Created by Lowell Ganz and Garry Marshall

The sitcom Happy Days spawned seven spin-offs of differing levels of quality, but there's one that sticks out like a sore thumb as the clear worst: Joanie Loves Chachi, following the romantic adventures of the two titular characters as they pursue music careers in Chicago. Though the show's first season had strong enough ratings, those of its second season plummeted, leading ABC to cancel it. Decades later, it has aged like milk.

Many of the show's supporting characters are grating at best, and most others are simply forgettable. Joanie and Chachi themselves always were two of the most beloved characters of Happy Days, but their romance wasn't enough to carry an entire show, leading this complicated spin-off to be remembered as one of the worst ever.

2 'Baywatch Nights' (1995 - 1997)

Created by David Hasselhoff, Michael Berk, and Gregory J. Bonann

There aren't many TV shows that jump the shark from the very moment of their conception, but Baywatch Nights is certainly one of them. The original Baywatch was bad enough despite its iconicity, but watching David Hasselhoff's Mitch Buchannon moonlight as a private investigator with his friends brings a particularly bizarre kind of unpleasantness.

In its second and last season, Baywatch Nights took a turn into the supernatural, becoming a spooky X-Files rip-off. Barely associated with anything that made Baywatch sort of popular with a certain niche, this deplorable spin-off only serves as an excuse to watch David Hasselhoff solve poorly written mysteries, and is unlikely to please even the most avid fans of the original series.

1 'Better Call Saul Presents: Slippin' Jimmy' (2022)

Developed by Ariel Levine and Kathleen Williams-Foshee

Better Call Saul is arguably king among television spin-offs. An expansion on the character of Jimmy McGill from the crime drama Breaking Bad, it was loved by fans from the moment it started til the moment it went out with a bang. Viewers just couldn't get enough of the universe Vince Gilligan had created. However, an animated spin-off comedy about Jimmy's childhood shenanigans was certainly not what fans had in mind.

Each episode of Slippin' Jimmy is described as an ode to a specific movie genre, a bizarre concept for a show set in a universe that has nothing to do with film. Silly, lazy, and utterly nonsensical, Slippin' Jimmy makes it abundantly easy to call it one of the worst TV shows of all time. Over a year after Better Call Saul ended, it still feels surreal that something as uncalled-for as this spin-off ever existed in the first place.

