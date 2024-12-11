Vampire stories go back to cinema's earliest days, drawing on an even older history in literature and folklore. The genre remains compelling today (even if it's not at peak popularity), with Robert Eggers's Nosferatu generating substantial hype. However, the vampire genre's long life means that it's cluttered with duds as well as classics. For every Near Dark, there's a near miss.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very worst vampire films ever made. These movies may feature iconic creatures of the night, but they fail to create the same sense of menace and mystery that make the best vampire stories unforgettable. From low-budget flops to high-profile disappointments, these movies are all bloody awful.

10 'Sleepwalkers' (1992)

Directed by Mick Garris

"How do you kill something that’s already dead?" Sleepwalkers follows a mysterious, vampiric mother-son duo who are on the run from the authorities. The movie's depiction of vampires is pretty odd. They're energy-draining shapeshifters who feed on virgins, can transform into werecats, and their greatest nemeses are house cats. Even stranger, this script was penned by none other than Stephen King, though it's a far cry from Salem's Lot.

While some fans do defend the film's campiness, most reviewers panned Sleepwalkers. It's easy to see why, given the clunkiness of the script, the underdeveloped plot, confusing story developments, and general weirdness. It's all fairly flimsy, and, despite a few oddball elements, surprisingly generic. That said, some viewers find it to be 'so bad it's good'. Others will enjoy spotting the who's-who of cameos, including King himself, along with John Landis, Clive Barker, Tobe Hooper, and Mark Hamill.

9 'Queen of the Damned' (2002)

Directed by Michael Rymer

“Wake up! It’s time for a new beginning.” This one revolves around the powerful vampire queen Akasha (Aaliyah), who awakens from centuries of sleep and seeks to dominate the world by forming an army of bloodsuckers. It's based on the third book in Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles and was intended to capitalize on the success of Interview with the Vampire, but it diverges from the source material in disappointing ways.

Instead of the richness and atmosphere of the novel, Queen of the Damned takes a shallower, more commercial approach. The characters lack depth, with visual spectacle and action sequences taking precedence over the philosophical elements. The author herself was unhappy with these changes, accusing the filmmakers of having "mutilated" her work. While Aaliyah's lead performance is good (this was her final role), the overall movie is a slog to sit through, loaded with bad accents and an ill-fitting soundtrack.

8 'Dracula 2000' (2000)

Directed by Patrick Lussier