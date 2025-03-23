One for them, and one for you. It's one of the oldest Hollywood sayings and a surprisingly applicable rule to actual productions, as actors and directors alike often take on less inspired studio blockbusters and franchise films so that they may build up the credibility and leeway to make the films they really want to make. The quote is often attributed to Martin Scorsese, who described his experience in being a pseudo-hired gun on The Color of Money, so that he may secure funding for his passion project The Last Temptation of Christ. Not every "one for you", however turns out as good as that Scorsese classic. Indeed, even talented directors and actors wind up making one that's actually for nobody.

More so than most other art forms film is a collaborative environment. Movies are complicated machines that require many moving parts and will be seen and interpreted by numerous people. No matter how creative or artistic an individual is they can still get caught in their own world. Whether they be historically inventive and important directors like George Lucas, M. Night Shyamalan, and Francis Ford Coppola or massive ego-laden movie stars such as Will Smith or Vin Diesel, success can go to one head, and everyone needs to hear "no" every now and then.

10 'Glitter' (2001)

Directed by Vondie Curtis-Hall

Mariah Carey had already been famous for over a decade when Glitter was released. Since 1990's "Vision of Love" earned the singer her first number-one hit. At only 17 years old, she became a mainstay in the world of music, where she has remained a fixture to this very day. In 2001 however, the superstar attempted to transition her success to the world of acting with Glitter, a film which quickly became recognized as one of the worst dramas of all time and is even ridiculed by the artist herself today.

Mariah Carey describes Glitter as "gritless" and "geared towards 10-year-olds" and in many ways, the singer-songwriter's criticisms are spot on. The film tells the story of an upstart singer struggling to break into the music industry. It's a simple, well-worn Hollywood story that theoretically shouldn't be a stretch for Carey to perform, but it is this very safe, unassuming atmosphere which makes Glitter an abysmal watch. Carey isn't necessarily bad in the film, but she has absolutely nothing to do as the film treads in place for its runtime and delivers the most clichéd version of a Hollywood success story one can imagine. There are countless better films about the music industry, and each and every one of them makes at least one interesting choice, something that has never been said about Glitter.