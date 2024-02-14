Video game movies and adaptations have been a successful trend in recent years, with numerous successful movies and shows such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Last of Us, and Arcane show the inherent potential of adapting these video game stories. However, while the trend has been received with much more glowing and positive reactions nowadays, video game movie adaptations are often associated with one of the worst negative connotations possible.

The amount of video game movies that completely failed to understand their source material and butchered classic games in the name of profit is simply too high to count. For a long time, video game movies were often forgettable fluff at best and downright painful to watch at worst, with some video game movies easily being in contention for the worst movies of all time. It makes the modern renaissance of the video game adaptation that much more exciting and interesting when comparing it to the massive garbage pile that preceded it.

10 'In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale' (2007)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.7/5

Credit: 20th Centruy Fox

Before he would make waves as an action star in the Fast and Furious and Expendables franchises, Jason Statham was the lead of In the Name of the King, a film adapted from Dungeon Siege, an icon of action RPGs in the early 2000s. The film follows Statham as a man named Farmer, who sets out to rescue his kidnapped wife and avenge the death of his son at the hands of a group of animal warriors known as the Krugs.

In the Name of the King is very blatant in its inspiration and end goal, banking on the success of high fantasy stories after the Lord of the Rings trilogy and attempting to sap any remaining interest in the genre through a recognizable title from the time. Even with its star-studded cast of Statham, Ray Liotta, Burt Reynolds, Matthew Lillard, and Ron Perlman, the film does very little in terms of memorability or intrigue. It's one of many notoriously bad video game adaptations by director Uwe Boll, a name that finds itself constantly appearing on this list.

In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale Release Date November 29, 2007 Director Uwe Boll Cast Jason Statham , Leelee Sobieski , John Rhys-Davies Ron Perlman , Claire Forlani , Kristanna Loken Runtime 127

Buy on Amazon

9 'BloodRayne: The Third Reich' (2010)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.6/5

Credit: Boll KG Productions

The third film in Uwe Boll's trilogy adapted from the BloodRayne series of games, BloodRayne: The Third Reich sees Rayne, the half-human half-vampire, going face to face against Nazis amid World War II. She soon uncovers a plot by Nazi commandant Ekart Brand to inject Hitler with Rayne's blood, transforming him into another human-vampire hybrid and making him immortal. It soon becomes up to Rayne to put a stop to this plot, leaving a mass of bodies and bloodshed in her wake.

The original BloodRayne games weren't exactly groundbreaking, but they had their fans as a classic early 2000s action-adventure series. Boll's entire film adaptation trilogy of the franchise only serves to emphasize the worst and most tasteless aspects of the franchise, focusing on cheap sex appeal and cheap action in order to skate by. The biggest crime that this film commits is that it makes a story about vampire Nazis and vampire Hitler boring to watch, and yet this is still somehow the highest rated of the trilogy.

Bloodrayne: The Third Reich Release Date November 5, 2010 Director Uwe Boll Cast Clint Howard , Natassia Malthe , Brendan Fletcher , Michael Paré , Willam Belli , Annett Culp Runtime 100

Watch on Tubi

8 'Doom: Annihilation' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.6/5

Credit: Universal Pictures

Building off of the success of the award-winning 2016 reboot of the FPS classic, Doom, Doom: Annihilation brings the franchise back to the big screen, following its strange cult classic adaptation in 2005. The film follows the story of UAC Marines who are sent in response to a distress call from a secret scientific base on Phobos, one of the moons that circles Mars. When they arrive, they come to discover that the lab has been completely overrun by demons, quickly transforming their mission into one of survival.

The pieces and steps to creating a great Doom adaptation seem relatively simple, and they combine high-octane action with a hellish sci-fi setting and lots of destructive demon violence. However, Doom: Annihilation completely misunderstands what fans love about the Doom franchise, focusing way too much on the horror elements of the franchise rather than the more prominent action elements. The end result is just another generic sci-fi horror film that is about as generic as it gets, a complete disservice to a franchise that is anything but generic.

Doom: Annihilation Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Nina Bergman Main Genre Sci-Fi

Rent on Prime

Related 10 Video Games That Deserve Movie Adaptations, According to Reddit These Reddit users want nothing more than to see their favorite games on the screen.

7 'BloodRayne' (2005)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.6/5

Credit: Boll KG Productions/Brightlight Pictures

The first film in Boll's vampire hunter trilogy, BloodRayne follows Rayne, having lived most of her life as a captive member of an 18th-century Romanian traveling circus, due to her nature as a human-vampire hybrid. She soon finds a way to escape, with newfound courage and a drive to get revenge upon her father, the vampire king Kagan. In her quest for revenge, she finds herself aligning with a trio of vampire hunters, who she convinces to spare her life and help her on her difficult journey.

Much like the other films in the trilogy, BloodRayne, in its attempts to tell a compelling story about Rayne and her origins as a vampire hunter, manages to remove all of her original iconic traits in exchange for blanket sex appeal. What makes this first installment distinguished by its low quality compared to the other entries in the trilogy comes from its wasted higher budget and notable cast hamming it up. Even the likes of Michelle Rodriguez, Michael Madsen, and Ben Kingsley couldn't save this film from being another Uwe Boll disaster.

BloodRayne Release Date October 22, 2005 Director Uwe Boll Cast Kristanna Loken , Michael Madsen , Matthew Davis , Will Sanderson , Geraldine Chaplin , Udo Kier Runtime 94

Watch on Tubi

6 'Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li' (2009)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.6/5

Credit: 20th Centruy Fox

Adapted from the world-famous fighting game series, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li acts as an origin story for the series' most famous and beloved female character, Chun-Li. The film sees Chun-Li witnessing the kidnapping of her father by the ruthless M. Bison as a child, beginning her life-long quest for revenge against the powerful leader of the crime syndicate, Shadaloo. Now having grown up and trained under her master, Gen, Chun-Li transforms into the iconic crime-fighting legend of the Street Fighter world.

The original Street Fighter movie, with all of its flaws, is still widely beloved by many fans thanks to just how campy and over the top its execution and portrayal of the world of Street Fighter is. In contrast, The Legend of Chun-Li decided to take a more grounded, realistic approach to the world of Street Fighter, a decision that would end up resulting in its massive downfall. It's hard to say anything good about a poorly made action movie, especially one that takes itself oh so seriously, as this final product is as lifeless and painful as it gets.

Watch on Prime

5 'BloodRayne 2: Deliverance' (2007)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.6/5

Credit: Brightlight Pictures

The straight-to-DVD sequel to the original BloodRayne, BloodRayne 2: Deliverance stands tall as the lowest point of an already terrible franchise in the eyes of Letterboxd. This sequel sees Rayne having traveled to 1880s Wild West America to stop a vampire version of Billy the Kid, accompanied by a posse of vampire cowboys laying waste to the land. Alongside the shift to a lower budget in the straight-to-DVD market, the film also features an entire new cast, including Rayne now being played by Natassia Malthe.

It should also go without saying, but the BloodRayne video game franchise never went to the wild west, so the choice to make it the focus on a sequel is baffling. Still, it's hard to believe that a filmmaker can make a premise like "Vampire Billy the Kid" fail to work on screen, yet Uwe Boll is too focused on sexist caricatures and lackluster writing to give this wild premise justice. Even without considering the fact that this sequel takes place 100 years after the first film and on the literal other side of the world, the screenplay and sequence of events fail to create anything close to a cohesive narrative.

Watch on Vudu

4 'Far Cry' (2008)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.6/5

Image via 20th Century Fox

Adapted from Ubisoft's famous series of fps action games, Far Cry follows the story of Jack Carver, a former Special Forces member who joins journalist Valerie Cardinal at a mysterious island military complex. When they arrive, Valerie is soon kidnapped by the villainous Doctor Kruger (Udo Kier), leaving it up to Carver to save Valerie, as well as uncover the truth behind the nefarious purpose of the island and its facilities. Carver proves himself to be a powerful one-man army, tasked with taking down an entire island's worth of soldiers all by his lonesome.

While Far Cry nowadays is regarded as one of the most iconic and creative FPS franchises out there, this film actually predated when the series would go mainstream and comedically charged with Far Cry 3. Not having a massively beloved franchise to answer for, Uwe Boll was able to morph the overlooked first game in the franchise into another avenue for generic action, poor performances, and gritty realism. Far Cry is about as bland and lifeless as action movies can get, further amplified by the complete lack of leading star power that Til Schweiger provides.

far cry Release Date October 2, 2008 Director Uwe Boll Cast Til Schweiger , Emmanuelle Vaugier , Natalia Avelon , Udo Kier , Chris Coppola , Ralf Moeller Runtime 95

Watch on Prime

3 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.5/5

Image via New Line Cinema

The sequel to the massively beloved Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation takes place immediately after the events of the first film, with the champions of Earthrealm forced to go face to face with the evil warlord Shao Khan. After taking heavy casualties in their first battle, the heroes soon retreat in order to train for the incoming invasion of Outworld's strongest forces, hoping to once and for all save the Earth from their wrath.

The original Mortal Kombat movie was far from perfect, but it struck a nice balance between likable characters, fun action sequences, and adapting iconic moments and references from the original game. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation destroys all the goodwill that the original film created by throwing so much at the wall to the point where it becomes indecipherable and overwhelming. The movie is so focused on using as many recognizable side characters as possible that it sacrifices core aspects of the film, such as the plot, performances, special effects, and even the original cast.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Release Date November 11, 1997 Director John R. Leonetti Cast Robin Shou , James Remar , Talisa Soto , Sandra Hess , Brian Thompson , Lynn Williams Runtime 95

Watch on Max

2 'House of the Dead' (2003)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

Credit: Artisan Entertainment

The original House of the Dead videogame was one of the first massive zombie videogame franchises, and an iconic title for arcades across the world with its signature light gun gameplay. Uwe Boll's House of the Dead transforms the quirky and campy series into a gritty and overly serious action thriller, where a techno rave party is suddenly interrupted by a group of zombies and monsters. It soon becomes up to a ragtag group of survivors consisting of a Coast Guard Officer and a selection of college students to find the source of the monsters and put a stop to it.

House of the Dead's biggest sin is just how much it fails to understand why people loved House of the Dead in the first place. It removes all the flavor and individuality that came from creative creature designs, campy dialogue, and an iconic setting to become just another by-the-numbers action horror movie. While this movie predates the massive zombie boom of pop culture in the late 2000s and 2010s, it still stands out as easily one of the worst zombie movies to ever be created.

House of the Dead Release Date April 11, 2003 Director Uwe Boll Cast Jonathan Cherry , Tyron Leitso , Clint Howard , Ona Grauer , Ellie Cornell , Will Sanderson Runtime 92

Watch on Prime

1 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

Image via Lionsgate

Adapted from one of the original masterpiece franchises that popularized horror in video games as a whole, Alone in the Dark is Uwe Boll's crowning achievement in infamously terrible filmmaking. The film follows the story of Edward Carnby (Christian Slater), a private investigator who focuses especially in the truths behind seemingly unexplainable supernatural phenomena. As he travels into the darkest corners of the world in search of answers, he finds himself facing his most difficult and most dangerous case yet, one that delves into the secrets of his own mysterious past.

The original Alone in the Dark game was defined by its subtle and tense atmosphere, creating a slowly building and creepy setting to catch players off guard while they attempt to solve puzzles. Boll's Alone in the Dark throws everything that made the franchise iconic out the window in favor of one of the most poorly executed and unbearable horror action films ever created. More than just the worst video game adaptation of all time, Alone in the Dark is widely considered by Letterboxd to be one of the worst horror movies of all time.

Alone in the Dark Release Date January 28, 2005 Director Uwe Boll Cast Christian Slater , Tara Reid , Stephen Dorff , Frank C. Turner , Matthew Walker , Will Sanderson Runtime 96

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: The 10 Worst Video Game Adaptations, According to Reddit