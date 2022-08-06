Although the Walt Disney Company has released hundreds of animated movies over the years, only those released under the banner of Walt Disney Animation Studios are counted among Disney's classics. It was founded by Walt and Roy O. Disney in 1923, making it the longest-running animation studio in the world. The studio would produce short cartoons through the 20s and 30s before releasing its first animated movie in 1937 with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

This November, Walt Disney Animation Studios will release its sixty-first film, Strange World. Though often associated with high-quality animation and compelling stories, not all of Disney's movies have landed with critics or audiences. Be it poor timing or behind-the-scenes meddling, something about these films make even the most die-hard Disney fans look elsewhere.

10: Oliver and Company (6.6 Stars)

Based on Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, an orphaned kitten named Oliver living in New York City is taken in by a pack of street dogs. He tries to help them steal for their owner, so he can pay off a loanshark but gets taken in by a lonely rich girl. Oliver is torn between two families, and things get worse when the loan shark goes after the girl to ransom her.

While the film has some good music and a good design for New York City, it doesn't offer anything new to this classic tale and under-utilizes the animal characters. Upon release, it was out-grossed at the world box office by Don Bluth'sThe Land Before Time. However, it made more money domestically, which would help contribute to the Disney Renaissance.

9. Dinosaur (6.4 Stars)

Disney's first computer-generated film tells the story of Aladar, an iguanodon whose egg was taken far from his nest and adopted by a family of lemurs. Their island home is destroyed in a meteor shower when he is grown, forcing him and the survivors to go to the mainland. They join a herd of dinosaurs traveling a barren desert to reach their nesting ground.

The opening scene of Aladar's egg traveling across the landscape was used as the film's trailer and had the rest been as majestic, it would be remembered better. The CGI holds up pretty well, and the score by James Newton Howard is one of the greatest in any Disney movie. Unfortunately, the film relies on anachronistic jokes and tells an uninspired story that left audiences wanting more.

8. Fun and Fancy-Free (6.4 Stars)

Disney Animation was struggling during the 1940s due to the war. The loss of the overseas market meant that they had to cut costs by merging several movie ideas into single films with loose plots tying them together. Fun and Fancy-Free combines a story about a circus bear and Mickey, Donald, and Goofy reenacting Jack and the Beanstalk by using Jiminy Cricket and puppeteer Edgar Bergen as a framing device.

Though the sequences with Jiminy, Bergen, and his puppets can be jarring, the individual stories aren't too bad. They're still well animated, and this movie would be the last time Walt Disney would voice Mickey Mouse. Unfortunately, with so many better movies from Disney that tell complete stories, you're better off finding the shorts individually than watching them together.

7. The Black Cauldron (6.3 Stars)

This adaptation of The Chronicles of Prydain by Lloyd Alexander is about a boy named Taran who dreams of a great life as a warrior. One day, while daydreaming, he loses a pig with powers of prophecy to the minions of the evil Horned King. The villain hopes to use the pig's powers to locate an artifact that will allow him to summon an army of undead warriors.

This was the movie that almost killed Disney animation in 1985. While it has gained some status as a cult classic, it suffers from an excessively dark tone, generic story, and an unfocused story due to twelve minutes being cut from the final product. It was so bad that The Care Bears Movie did better than it at the box office.

6. The Three Caballeros (6.3 Stars)

During the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, The United States of America wanted to improve its relationships with Latin and South America. They commissioned Disney to release two films to aid them in this process. The second saw Donald Duck team up with Brazilian parrot Jose Carioca and the Mexican rooster, Panchito Pistoles, calling themselves the three caballeros.

The movie is a mixed bag when it comes to content. It's one of the first movies that merged live-action and animation, and many of the shorts are fun, particularly near the beginning. However, the film overstays its welcome and quickly loses focus of its story, with the third act divulging into Donald trying to make out with human women and a strange sequence involving dancing cacti.

5. Make Mine Music (6.2 Stars)

Many of Disney's animators were enlisted into the army during World War II, which left the studio with dozens of projects and not enough people. Walt found a way around this by changing the ideas into shorts, which he would combine with music similar to Fantasia, but with contemporary tunes, voice acting, and narration. Ten of these shorts were released as Make Mine Music.

There are several fun shorts in this film, such as "All The Cats Join In,""Peter and The Wolf," And "Mighty Casey Up to Bat." However, the movie has been edited several times over the years due to concerns around some, such as "The Martins and the Coys." To date, this film is also the only one in Disney's animated canon not available on Disney+.

4. Melody Time (6.2 Stars)

Following the same trend as Make Mine Music, Melody Time combines numerous unfinished concepts into a single movie. This time it's only seven shorts, which allowed the film's team to make them more consistently good. It is also the last film from Disney Animation Studios to feature Donald Duck and Jose Carioca.

Melody Timehas a few more memorable shits compared to its predecessor. The two standouts are "The Legend of Johnny Appleseed" and "Pecos Bill," which tell the stories of American folk heroes. The rest of the shorts are fun, but they feel lacking compared to Disney's story-driven ventures.

3. Saludos Amigos (6.1 Stars)

This is the first among the wartime-era films commissioned by the American government as part of the Good Neighbor Policy. Through four short films starring Donald, Goofy, and Pedro the airplane, it explores the cultures and landscapes of South America to educate American Audiences. It also marks the first appearance of the Brazilian Parrot, Jose Carioca.

Like Three Caballeros before it, Saludos Amigos has a good intention but a botched execution, especially in today's age of digital media. The shorts are fun, especially Goofy learning how to be a gaucho, but there are only four of them. If you want to watch it, the movie is Disney's shortest film to date, only forty-two minutes long.

2. Chicken Little (5.7 Stars)

From the director of The Emperor's New Groove comes the story of Chicken Little, who is ridiculed by his community for thinking that the sky was falling. A year later, he rebuilds his reputation by joining his town's baseball team and becoming the star player. However, he was right about things falling from the sky, as he and his friends soon discover a lost alien child.

Despite being the second highest-grossing movie of 2005, Chicken Little is perhaps Disney's most mean-spirited movie to date. The townspeople are vicious to this poor kid and only accept him when he feeds into their narcissism. The worst character in the movie is his father, who is willing to throw his son under the bus if it means saving face, yet the movie expects us to want these two to make up by the end.

1. Home on the Range (5.3 Stars)

Roseanne Barr plays a cow named Maggie, who is sold to a farm after notorious cattle thief, Alameda Slim, ruins hers. When the sheriff arrives to tell her new owner that she has three days to pay off her debts or lose her land, Maggie convinces two other cows to help her capture the bandit and claim his reward. They'll have to compete with the sheriff's horse, who wants to capture Slim to impress his idol, a local bounty hunter.

Compared to other animated films, Home on the Range comes ahead thanks to beautiful animation and the occasional good song. When compared to Disney, however, it's a travesty, with flat characters, too many cow jokes, and a story that is trying to be a grand western but is held back by Disney executives. The studio wouldn't release another 2D animated film until Princess and the Frog, which has given this film an unfair reputation as the death of traditional animation.

