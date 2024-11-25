If only every war film in the 21st century was a cinematic masterpiece. But alas, they were not. Despite being one of history's most iconic and revered filmmaking styles, the war genre, especially in the modern century, didn't always produce high-quality, thrilling films. While the last few decades have seen many incredible achievements, like Inglourious Basterds, The Pianist, 1917, and Hacksaw Ridge, these were also marked by notorious blunders that stood out in spectacular bad ways.

Make no mistake, the war genre is thriving these days, and the number of great films far outweigh the bad, but it's worth pointing out the notable flops that have been released in the last several decades since 2001. These were bloated, clichéd, over-acted, or disrespectful, and historically inaccurate movies that failed to captivate audiences. They stood out the most for being incredibly awful or spectacularly underwhelming war films that undoubtedly represent the worst of the 21st century.

10 'Flyboys' (2006)

Directed by Tony Bill

Flyboys is a 2006 action war drama directed by Tony Bill and starring James Franco, Jean Reno, and Tyler Labine. Set during the grueling midst of the First World War, it tells the story of a small group of brave young American volunteers who train to become pilots in the French Lafayette Escadrille fighter squadron. But as they gain their first bit of combat experience, it soon dawns on them about the true horrors of war, and they know every mission might be their last.

Though action-packed and featuring a few decent battle sequences, Flyboys isn't one of the best aerial war movies. For starters, the aerial combat moments, while not the worst looking, rely heavily on CGI and are not the most convincing. The acting isn't all that great either, especially since the performances seem one-dimensional, and the actors are sometimes given dialog that gets incredibly cheesy. Upon release, Flyboys was a box office disaster, gaining $17 million on a $60 million budget. It was critically panned and harshly criticized for its historical inaccuracies. While it's not entirely awful, it doesn't really seem that entirely worth a watch.

9 'The Alamo' (2004)

Directed by John Lee Hancock