War movies are some of the oldest movies in cinema, with some being over 100 years old. The primary purpose is to showcase the great or gritty areas of war, especially wars long past, bringing the conflicts to the audience so that they may never forget the sacrifice that many of these soldiers went through. It's a genre that's hard to master, but so long as the filmmakers keep it respectful and engaging, it's hard to mess up, too. Or at least, you'd think it would be.

Indeed, there have been many war movies, even in the last two and a half decades or so, which have missed the mark completely, falling flat on their faces and destroying any and all prospects that they initially had. These are the worst war movies of the last 25 years, which take some of the most cherished stories of real-life heroes, and jumble them all up until they are only shadows of what they could have been.

10 'Company of Heroes' (2013)

Directed by Don Michael Paul

Image via Sony

Even the distributors of Company of Heroes knew there was little hope for it, because it only came as a direct-to-video release, and never came out in theatres. If the name sounds familiar, that's because it's based on the real-time strategy video game of the same name. When it comes to film, video game adaptations are usually disasters, so there was next to no prospect for this movie right out of the gates.

The main problem is that it deviated too far from its source. The game is presented with an overhead perspective, allowing players to glimpse the scale of large battles from above, whereas the movie had too small of a budget, diminishing its ability to show the sweeping action and ravaged landscape. For fans of the games, this movie was never that hyped up, and fizzled out like a fart in the wind, passing into obscurity, where it belongs.

Your changes have been saved Company of Heroes Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date February 25, 2013 Director Don Michael Paul Cast Tom Sizemore , Chad Michael Collins , Vinnie Jones , Dimitri Diatchenko , Neal McDonough , Jurgen Prochnow Runtime 100 minutes

9 'Windtalkers' (2002)

Directed by John Woo

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

War films are generally supposed to be serious affairs. So one thing that filmmakers should really avoid doing is hiring actors that are super "out there" in their performances, like, say, Nicolas Cage, for example. Another bad idea is to have a war film directed by a film director who is known for their crazy over-the-top action flicks and suspending disbelief, such as, say, John Woo. But it turns out somebody didn't get the memo, because Windtalkers features the talent of both of these individuals.

Look, both the actor and the director can be perfectly fine in the right context, but this? This wasn't it. It was also a little degrading because the title and the plot all centre on Navajo Code Talkers, but the primary focus of the movie is Cage's character, when it really shouldn't be. For every thing this movie did right, like its impressive stunts, it did about ten things wrong, resulting in a sloppy mess of a war film that very few appreciated.

8 'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

After James Cameron's 1997 disaster-romance movie Titanic became the highest-grossing movie ever made at the time, there were a lot of other films that wanted to get in on the action. One of these copycat productions was Pearl Harbor, directed by Michael Bay. Bay is perhaps best known for his action movies, definitely not his romance films, so this was already a step in the wrong direction.

What resulted is a film about America's first battle in the Second World War that was downright insulting. The pilots in the film cheated on their exams, performed daredevil stunts, and made the American military look like a bunch of undisciplined freeloaders. The romance plotline didn't make any sense, the movie has a twist that is way too predictable, and above all, it was boring, cheesy, and demeaning when it came to its portrayal of the American armed forces.

7 'The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc' (1999)

Directed by Luc Besson

Image via Colombia Pictures

The main problem with The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc, aside from its overly-long and clunky title, is one major historical innacuracy. See, the film really tried to be a medieval action flick, but they got one thing wrong: the real Saint Joan of Arc never actually used a sword to kill people or fight. Instead, she would carry a flag, leading soldiers into battle, but rarely ever participating in the carnage herself.

The heroine of the Hundred Years' War, played by Milla Jovovich, is pretty dumbed down in this lackluster movie, as is pretty much everything else. It got to the point where one of the most interesting women in history felt completely boring by the end, which is certainly not doing the real heroine any justice. There are just better medieval combat movies to watch, ones that are way more accurate, coherent, and exciting.

Your changes have been saved The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc Release Date October 27, 1999 Cast John Malkovich , Milla Jovovich , Faye Dunaway , Dustin Hoffman , Pascal Greggory , Vincent Cassel , Tchéky Karyo , Richard Ridings , Desmond Harrington , Timothy West , Rab Affleck , Stéphane Algoud , Edwin Apps , David Bailie , David Barber , Timothy Bateson , David Begg , Christian Barbier , Christian Bergner , Andrew Birkin , Dominic Borrelli , John Boswall , Matthew Bowyer , Paul Brooke , Bruce Byron Runtime 158 minutes Expand

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME

6 'Captain Corelli's Mandolin' (2001)

Directed by John Madden

Image via Universal Pictures

Captain Corelli's Mandolin is a war drama based on a novel of the same name by Louis de Bernières. Or at least, it says it is, but anyone who's actually read the book likely won't recognize it because of how different it is. Oh, and it stars Nicolas Cage again, whose performance kind of makes the drama even more dramatic than it should be.

Granted, there were a couple of chords that the movie struck right. For one, the cinematography is absolutely stunning, showcasing the natural beauty of the Greek Isles. But that's by far the best aspect about it, because the awkward and cringy dialogue is really jarring, and the pacing is way too fast for any drama movie. It's not an awful movie, but it certainly isn't average or even that good.

Your changes have been saved Captain Corelli's Mandolin Release Date April 18, 2001 Director John Madden Cast Christian Bale , Nicolas Cage , Penélope Cruz , John Hurt David Morrissey , Irene Papas , Gerasimos Skiadaresis , Aspasia Kralli , Mihalis Giannatos , Dimitris Kamberidis , Pietro Sarubbi , Viki Maragaki , Joanna-Daria Adraktas , Ira Tavlaridis , Katerina Didaskalou , Nikos Karathanos , Antonis Antoniou , Giorgos Kotanidis , Tasos Palatzidis , Kostas Filippoglou , Dina Kafterani , Panos Thanassoulis , Alexia Bouloukou , Gerasimos Typaldos Iakovatos , Nikos Kalogiratos Runtime 131 minutes Expand

RENT ON AMAZON

5 'Jarhead 2: Field of Fire' (2014)

Directed by Don Michael Paul