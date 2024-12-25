Werewolf movies have a long history going back to at least 1913 with the short film called The Werewolf (though it was Universal's The Wolf Man in 1941 that really launched the creature into the public consciousness). The subgenre has been overdone since then but, when handled well, werewolf movies can still be a ton of fun. Unfortunately, they are trickier to pull off than one might expect, with the result that there are countless awful werewolf flicks out there.

With this in mind, this looks at some of the most howlingly bad efforts the subgenre has to offer. They flop due to cheap special effects, incoherent plots, tonal misfires, or all of the above. For all the excitement werewolf films promise, these ten movies stand as reminders of how difficult it is to get the formula right; indeed, there's no silver bullet.

10 'Cursed' (2005)

Directed by Wes Craven

Close

"Do you know what’s happening to me? I’m changing." With Cursed, Wes Craven attempts to update the werewolf genre by introducing a modern, urban take on the myth, but the results are a far cry from his usual standard. The story revolves around siblings Ellie (Christina Ricci) and Jimmy (Jesse Eisenberg), who are attacked by a mysterious creature and soon show wolfish symptoms.

It starts fine enough but quickly collapses into a mess. The performances from Ricci and Eisenberg are solid, but the rest of the movie suffers from a campy, overly jokey (but not really funny) tone. A lot of the problems seem to have arisen from studio interference, with the producers demanding the film be recut for a PG-13 rating, and also replacing Rick Baker's practical effects with shaky CGI. For all these reasons, Cursed was a major box office bomb, grossing just $29.6m against a budget of at least $38m.

RENT ON APPLE TV

9 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' (2009)

Directed by Chris Weitz

Image via Summit Entertainment

“You don’t want me to be the hero. You want me to be the monster.” The Twilight Saga occupies a unique place in the genre, as it was both the most commercially successful and most hated vampire/werewolf franchise of the late 2000s and early 2010s. The series's nadir was the second movie, which introduced werewolves into the emo relationship drama, resulting in an angsty love triangle.

The werewolves look fine in this movie (the CGI budget was massive, after all) but the characters are cardboard cutouts. They can shapeshift at will, too, which is inherently less dramatic. They're also never scary. Some of Stephanie Meyer's werewolf lore is also quite cringe-y, like when Jacob (Taylor Lautner) "imprints" on Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella's (Kristen Stewart) baby daughter later in the series. As a whole, the film is overlong and fairly boring, offering fan service for Twilight diehards but not much to entertain general audiences.

Your changes have been saved The Twilight Saga: New Moon The second film in the Twilight film series, New Moon follows Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), who is thrown into a deep depression when he vampire boyfriend, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) breaks up with Bella and moves away after an incident convinces him that he and his family and dangerous to her. As she struggles to cope with her depression and begins forming a closer bond with her werewolf best friend Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), Bella begins to be pulled deeper into the world of the supernatural despite both Jacob's and Edward's attempts to keep her safe. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Cast Kristen Stewart , Taylor Lautner , Robert Pattinson , Billy Burke , Ashley Greene , Anna Kendrick Runtime 130 minutes Writers Melissa Rosenberg

8 'Dogman' (2012)

Directed by Richard Brauer

“Sometimes you have to fight the beast, even if it’s inside you.” This low-budget horror tells the story of Hank Purvis (Larry Joe Campbell), who encounters a mysterious creature terrorizing his small rural town. He resolves to find out the truth about the beast, as well as face the darkness within himself. It's a decent if unoriginal premise, brought down by shabby execution.

Once again, tone is a big problem, with the movie seemingly unsure of whether it wants to be a comedy or a serious horror. The lead actors are not bad, but the script gives them frighteningly little to work with. The writing becomes increasingly clumsy as the film rolls along, with dialogue and plot developments that strain credibility. Finally, the wolf effects are subpar, which is why the creature is barely ever on screen. All told, Dogman is a snooze-fest, and safely skippable.

Dogman Cast Larry Joe Campbell , Mariann Mayberry , Kimberly Guerrero , Stacie Hadgikosti , Tom Cilluffo , Luke Bonczyk Runtime 90 minutes

WATCH ON PLEX

7 'Werewolves on Wheels' (1971)

Directed by Michel Levesque