While not nearly as commonplace as they once were, Western films have an outstanding legacy in American film history as one of the most prolific and iconic genres of all time. Some of the most beloved and influential movies of all time have been a part of the Western genre, with films like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Django Unchained being among the most beloved films of all time. However, for every iconic and successful venture in the genre, there have also been a select number of Westerns that completely flounder and fail in every conceivable way.

Ranging from massive blockbuster bombs to low-budget sequels that miraculously decided to take a Western theme, there is a wide variety of methods that a Western film can spectacularly fail. The effort to find what is considered the worst of the worst when it comes to Western films becomes especially interesting when using one of the premiere modern film communities, Letterboxd. The combination of Letterboxd's younger and more modern userbase combined with the old-fashioned values and the era where Westerns were popular makes the list of Westerns considered the worst much more unique in execution.

10 'From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.28/5

The third film in the From Dusk Till Dawn franchise, From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter acts as a prequel to the original film as it follows new protagonist Johnny Madrid, an outlaw who just barely escaped the clutches of death. He soon finds himself on the run, finding an unexpected companionship with Esmerelda, the daughter of the dangerous hangman who would eventually go on to become Satanico Pandemonium, the villain of the first film.

While the original From Dusk Till Dawn films certainly had their fair share of Western iconography with its desert and saloon backdrops, they distinctly stay in the horror-action genre. The Hangman's Daughter, however, takes a distinct focus on the more Western aspects of the series, a choice that only proved to alienate and disappoint fans of the series. Combined with its lower straight-to-DVD budget, the film was simply never going to hold a candle to the cult classic original.

9 'Lucky Luke and the Daltons' (2004)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.27/5

Inspired by the classic comic characters, Lucky Luke and the Daltons follows the story of the Dalton brothers, a quartet of some of the most infamous and worst outlaws in the entire West. The brothers' constant failures have grown to such magnitude that their mother has turned against them, kicking them out of their own home out of shame. After another failed heist, the brothers hear from a fellow prisoner about a mysterious magic that could make them invincible, so the brothers escape in the plight of this powerful magic.

While the French Western certainly tried to act as a comedic parody of the genre as a whole, the signature comedy of the comic simply couldn't connect to the big screen in a meaningful way. The film manages to fall into the same pitfalls that unsuccessful early 2000s comedies from America fell into as well, with an overreliance on bad CGI, lazy and offensive humor, and an overly complicated plot. While the film holds some merit to fans of the original comic, there's very little that the film offers to those unfamiliar with the characters from the get-go.

8 'Final Justice' (1985)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.26/5

Final Justice sees one Deputy Sheriff Thomas Jefferson Geronimo III, because of his violent past, being transferred to a rural outpost as a punishment. Once there, Geronimo is suddenly upgraded to the role of Sheriff after a duo of thugs kills the sheriff, setting into motion a wild sequence of events that will have Geronimo traveling across the world in search of revenge.

Western films as a whole have been greatly successful and revered over the years thanks to their simplicity and pitch-perfect execution, two aspects that are almost completely abandoned by Final Justice. The film is anything but simple, acting as a strange attempt to combine the genres of Western and Gangster to create a mismatched combination that only brings out the worst in both genres. Combined with its overly complicated plot, awkward and stilted action, and complete lack of charisma from its lead, Final Justice is infamous for just how cluttered the entire viewing experience is.

7 'Wagons East!' (1994)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.26/5

Wagons East is a farcical Western spoof film that follows a group of misfit settlers in the 1860s Wild West deciding that they simply cannot live in their current roles in life. The group decides to hire the alcoholic wagon master James Harlow (John Candy) to help them escape their miserable lives in the West by traveling by wagon on a journey back to the East. The journey proves to be more difficult than expected, as they face many hurdles and obstacles in their voyage across the country.

While Wagons East is most commonly remembered for being the film that John Candy suffered his fatal heart attack while filming, it's a shame that one of Candy's last comedic ventures was such a dud. Candy has been an exceptional comedic force in the past, yet Wagons East only perpetuates and recycles the same tired Western comedy jokes that have been repeated since Blazing Saddles. Candy's heartbreaking death also paints a harrowing tone over the entire film, one that while unavoidable, still greatly impacts the final product to a distressing degree.

6 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.19/5

One of the most infamous and legendary box office bombs of all time, Wild Wild West sees the evil Dr. Arliss Loveless (Kenneth Branagh) planning to rekindle the Civil War by assassinating President Grant. The only two people who can stop his dangerous scheme are gunfighter James West (Will Smith) and master of disguise Artemus Gordon (Kevin Kline), a duo who are contentious and argumentative at first, but soon balance out to create the perfect team.

While the duo of director Barry Sonnenfeld and leading man Will Smith appeared to be unstoppable in the late 90s after the 1997 smash hit Men in Black, their attempt at a Western managed to be an unexpected disaster. The film attempts to bring the same quirky, buddy duo sci-fi mischief of Men in Black to the Western genre, creating an awkward mismatch that simply didn't work, made worse by an array of bad CGI. Even 25 years since its release, a number of the jokes and plot points are considerably worse with age, making this film's legacy even worse to modern eyes.

5 'The Beast of Hollow Mountain' (1956)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.00/5

The Beast of Hollow Mountain is a B-movie following an American cowboy living in Mexico attempting to find the culprit behind the consistent disappearances of his cattle. Throughout his search, he soon discovers evidence of a dangerous beast living within the mountain range near his home. Upon investigation, he comes to realize that the beast living inside the mountain is a giant prehistoric dinosaur.

Westerns were everywhere throughout the 50s in American culture, so it's far from surprising that a number of them would create such wild and outlandish premises to stand out from the crowd during the era. However, while The Beast of Hollow Mountain promises a hilariously bad time of blending together dinosaurs and cowboys, the final product is much duller than its premise would lead you to believe. The giant dinosaur in question doesn't truly enter the film until the final act, long after the audience has fallen asleep to its by-the-numbers plot and characters.

4 'Gallowwalkers' (2012)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.87/5

Gallowwalkers follows the story of Aman (Wesley Snipes), an accursed and forbidden son of a nun who roams the deserts as a desolate and lonely man. He lives a life surrounded by death and destruction, never hesitating to snuff the life out of those who cross him, yet his curse finds its way back to haunting him as his numerous victims are brought back to life and begin pursuing him for revenge. In order to fight back against this ever-growing undead army, Aman enlists the help of a young gunman to fight by his side against the enemies of his past.

The premise of a hardened cowboy forced to face off against the literal ghosts of his past seems like a half-decent premise, but the execution of Gallowwalkers is what made it such a critical failure. The film's minuscule budget especially holds it back from accomplishing its high-flying concepts, creating a stilted and uninteresting mix of horror and Western that didn't connect with audiences. Snipes tries his best to tap into the cold and calculated aura seen from his legendary Blade films, yet it isn't enough to save Gallowwalkers from being a dull experience.

3 'The Ridiculous 6' (2015)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.81/5

One of many collaborations between Adam Sandler and Netflix, The Ridiculous 6 acted as the Happy Madison take on a comedy western, seeing Sandler playing Tommy 'White Knife' Stockburn, the son of a legendary West outlaw. After his father returns, Tommy learns that he has a selection of other abandoned brothers across the countryside, so he embarks on a journey to gather together his five lost brothers for the first time. This creates an extensive supporting cast including the likes of Terry Crews, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and Luke Wilson.

Adam Sandler's comedies have always been incredibly hit or miss in the eyes of critics, yet The Ridiculous 6 stands out greatly as arguably one of his worst and most egregious outings of all time. The combination of cheap, low-brow humor and problematic depictions of Native Americans was simply too much for many audiences, making it a highly uncomfortable and unenjoyable viewing experience.

2 'Jonah Hex' (2010)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.76/5

One of the most often-forgotten DC movies of all time, Jonah Hex follows the titular gunslinger as he, as appointed by President Ulysses Grant, goes off on a quest to track down the terrorist Quentin Turnbull. In the process, Jonah not only secures his freedom by accepting this task to take down one of the most dangerous outlaws of the West, but he gains a chance to get revenge upon the man who killed his wife and child.

More than any other, Jonah Hex is greatly defined by being a product of its era, blatantly attempting to ride the dark and gritty coattails of films like The Dark Knight with its own Western flair. The result is one of the most drab and uninterested Western films to ever be created, as it consistently does the bare minimum with its by-the-numbers action, plot, and characters. The film does such a disservice to the original comic book character that it is still often considered to be one of the worst DC movies of all time.

1 'BloodRayne 2: Deliverance' (2007)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.59/5

The second film in the infamous BloodRayne trilogy, BloodRayne 2: Deliverance sees Rayne, the half human half vampire warrior, traveling halfway across the entire world and nearly 100 years after the first film, from 18th-century Romania to the 1880s American West. There, she is tasked as the only one capable of stopping a vampire Billy the Kid from wreaking havoc across the countryside, having to take down him and his posse of vampire cowboys once and for all.

Even with how ridiculous its premise sounds, it seems like a guarantee that a premise that includes a vampire Billy the Kid would at the very least be entertaining, yet leave it to the master of bad video game adaptations Uwe Boll to find a way to mess it up. BloodRayne 2 is a painful and sluggish experience that focuses much less on the inherent comedy and absurdity of its premise, and instead only cares about the sex appeal of its lead actress. When it eventually tries to tap into its Western hook, it's only blatantly copying Western films like Unforgiven and Tombstone to the point of abject disappointment.

