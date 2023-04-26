Everyone loves a good Western. Some viewers might be more into the old-school films that often presented clear tales of heroes besting villains in a lawless society. There are newer, grittier Westerns that deconstruct the older ones, and the whole Spaghetti Western sub-genre often does that too. And then there are those movies that combine Western tropes with other genres, becoming thrillingly unpredictable and fresh in the process.

But while everyone loves a well-done Western, the less-than-stellar ones are ultimately more of an acquired taste. No genre is perfect, and the following movies demonstrate that this is plain to see for Westerns, too. Some may hold some entertainment value, some may be so bad they're good, and some may even have a small group of fans. However, these films don't exactly represent the best of what the West has to offer, so Western fans should tread carefully when watching these while keeping their hands close to their holsters at all times.

10 'Paint Your Wagon' (1969)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Clint Eastwood is understandably a legend of the Western genre (not to mention an actor/director who's thrived outside the genre, too). His involvement in a Western in any capacity usually means the movie will at least be watchable, but the very long (and unbearably corny) Paint Your Wagon may test even his biggest fans. It's such a jarring outlier in Eastwood's filmography that some Reddit users even took the time to acknowledge the film is, in fact, real.

RELATED: Clint Eastwood’s Best Western Characters, Ranked

It's a light-hearted Western that's heavier on romance, comedy, and musical numbers over adventure and action... which would be okay, if those things were done a little better. It's not a slog because it's an untraditional Western; it's a taxing watch because it's not a good untraditional Western. The fact it's almost three hours long certainly doesn't help things either, but at least determined viewers who check it out will be "rewarded" with Eastwood singing a song called "I Talk to the Trees."

9 'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

Jon Favreau was on a hot streak at the start of the 2010s. He'd been the director of 2008's Iron Man, the success of which essentially launched the entire MCU, and he'd also directed its 2010 sequel. That one wasn't so good, but it was important for the overall MCU, and at least was financially successful enough to not sink the franchise in its early years.

Yet his next film, Cowboys & Aliens, wasn't exactly great, nor could it be credited with starting any sort of series. The cast is strong, and the title is intriguingly unusual and ridiculous in a way that should suggest a fun movie, but unfortunately, this mash-up of sci-fi and Western tropes failed to ride off triumphantly into the sunset, as far as the box office was concerned.

8 'Hickok' (2017)

Hickok is about as uninspired and middle-of-the-road as modern Westerns get. Even its title lacks creativity: it's just about Wild Bill Hickok going around and doing his thing, and offers a less interesting look at the Old West legend than has been seen in better shows/movies, most notably the first season of Deadwood.

It's a movie that seems to be largely forgotten, but has been remembered by at least a couple of Redditors, one of whom just complains about gratuitous nudity and the fact that Luke Hemsworth (in the title role) is unrealistically hairless in the offending scene. Then again, if that makes the movie actually sound more appealing, then knock yourself out with a cautious watch.

7 'Zandy's Bride' (1974)

It's remarkable how bad Zandy's Bride is, considering the talent that was attached to it. The film's director was Jan Troell, a Swedish filmmaker who'd just made a fantastic two-part, 6.5-hour-long Western epic in the early 1970s. It also starred Gene Hackman (at the height of his powers as an actor) and Liv Ullmann, who's rightly considered one of the best Swedish actresses of all time.

RELATED: Great Westerns That Are Over 3 Hours, Ranked by Runtime

It's just clunky and a little boring, and the story - which involves Hackman's character ordering a bride by mail and being terrible to her for much of the movie - isn't handled with the kind of nuance such a story needs. If it was entertaining, or if it was simply not uncomfortable, maybe it could be decent. But it's both boring and uncomfortable, making it an overall mess despite the talent involved.

6 'Cimarron' (1931)

There are only three Westerns that have won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Two of them (Dances with Wolves and Unforgiven) both came out in the early 1990s, and so it's 1931's Cimarron that stands as the first Best Picture-winning Western, and also one of the very first Best Picture winners ever, considering it competed at the 4th Academy Awards.

Some films from way back in the 1930s hold up, but Cimarron unfortunately doesn't belong to that good company. The film has one good sequence that depicts the 1889 Oklahoma Land Rush with impressive detail and spectacle, but the film is otherwise very dull, and likely to offend modern viewers with some of its content, too.

5 'Gunslinger' (1956)

It should be noted at the outset that Roger Corman is a hero within the world of independent cinema. He's produced hundreds of movies, starting in the 1950s, and helped kickstart numerous filmmaking careers. He also directed dozens of movies himself, and in April 2023, celebrated his 97th birthday, making him a living legend.

However, not all of his directorial efforts are strong, necessarily, with Gunslinger unfortunately falling into the "not very good" camp. It deserves credit for being a rare old-school Western with a female protagonist, but the story here of a widow taking over her dead husband's job as Sheriff of a small town just isn't as interesting or entertaining as you'd think it would be, even with a lean 71-minute runtime.

4 'Sukiyaki Western Django' (2007)

Takashi Miike has made many great movies throughout his varied career. He's been credited with directing more than 100 movies over 30+ years, and his work often breaks down genre barriers, becoming wonderfully offbeat and unpredictable in the process (the results are also usually very violent, for what that's worth).

RELATED: The Most Action-Packed Classic Westerns of All Time, Ranked

With Sukiyaki Western Django, he tried to do a Spaghetti Western homage, mixing it with a distinctly Japanese flavor (hence the title referring to sukiyaki) while injecting it with his wild sense of humor and distinct over-the-top violence. The effort's there, and it might work in a couple of scenes, but the overall film is honestly scattershot and awkward more often than genuinely fun.

3 'Ambush at Cimarron Pass' (1958)

One year before starring on the Western TV show Rawhide, and six years before his first appearance as The Man With No Name, Clint Eastwood was featured in the mostly-forgotten Ambush at Cimarron Pass. It's a short and very low-budget Western, focusing on an Army unit fighting to survive after getting attacked by a band of Native Americans.

Westerns from the 1950s aren't exactly the most culturally sensitive movies out there, but even when judged as a 1950s movie, Ambush at Cimarron Pass is pretty bad and aggressively simplistic. It might be worth a watch for anyone who wants to see one of Eastwood's very first Westerns, but it's otherwise entirely skippable.

2 'The Ridiculous 6' (2015)

There are plenty of Westerns that also serve as good comedies, but The Ridiculous 6 isn't one of them. It's a messy and mostly plot-free comedic Western that stars Adam Sandler and many of his frequent collaborators, and seems to only exist to parody Western tropes in a disappointingly bland fashion.

It was the first movie Sandler made with Netflix, though to his credit, he has been balancing his critically panned comedies with roles in genuinely good movies in recent years, as demonstrated by Uncut Gems and Hustle. Yet as far as The Ridiculous 6 is concerned, Reddit user slowmindedbird might have said it best when commenting on why it was the worst Western, stating: "The Ridiculous 6. Just.. f**k that movie."

1 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Westerns don't get much more infamous than 1999's Wild Wild West. It should have been a hit, featuring Will Smith at his most popular, and a great cast that also included Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, and Salma Hayek. It's an intriguing sounding Western with comedy, action, and sci-fi elements. What could go wrong?

As it turns out, just about everything.It's been described as straight-up "trash" on Reddit, and it's fair to say that Wild Wild West is chaotic and not in an enjoyable or endearing way. Its action isn't very good, there's no tonal consistency, the actors look like they don't really want to be there, and none of the jokes land. Its theme song by Smith is well-remembered (whether that be ironically or sincerely), but everything else is very grating and/or forgettable.

NEXT: Blues in the West: Great Westerns That Are Also Very Sad