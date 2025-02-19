There's nothing like a good whodunit to keep those neurons firing and have a good time with a mystery film. The genre, which is all about trying to figure out the identity of a mysterious killer, has been one of the most entertaining subgenres of the mystery film for quite a while, but it's definitely not perfect. Over the years, there have been plenty of whodunit films that are, to be generous, pretty bad.

A bad whodunit is one that doesn't do anything to get the audience engaged with the core mystery of the story, or one that's not particularly mysterious, or one that's simply goofy and boring. This is a kind of film that demands a sound screenplay and solid directing, and in the absence of these elements, it's hard to connect with the movie as a whole.

10 'Cutting Class' (1989)

Directed by Rospo Pallenberg

Before he jumped to fame in 1991 with Ridley Scott's women-on-a-mission classic Thelma & Louise, Brad Pitt was already making movies. Cutting Class was one of his first — and, quite frankly, it isn't worth watching for anyone outside of Brad Pitt filmography completionists. It's solid so-bad-it's-good campy fun for those who enjoy that kind of thing; but even in that department, there's a bunch of other films that get the same job done, but better.

This black comedy slasher has some pretty abysmal acting, directing, writing, and editing. It's not particularly funny, nor is its mystery particularly engaging, two things that are lethal for a comedy whodunit. But while its production qualities are pretty terrible and it's not exactly an amazing time, it still has plenty to offer those looking for an innocent little bad film.