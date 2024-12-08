Movies—even spectacle-centric ones, like action flicks—live or die by their screenplay. The script is the birthplace of the ideas that serve as the foundation of a movie. Without compelling characters, a well-written story, memorable themes, and a sound structure, even a movie that some might consider somewhat "mindless" is bound to fail.

Throughout history, the action genre has been subjected to multiple screenplays of varying degrees of terribleness. From scripts so bad they're funny, like Catwoman, to ones that are just obnoxiously bad, like Attack Force, action sadly tends to fall victim to lazy writing. While some of the genre's most noteworthy filmmakers always put a real degree of effort into creating a story that's as compelling as the thrilling action on screen, others go for scripts that are of significantly lesser quality.

10 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of Will Smith's most infamous flops, Wild Wild West is a steampunk Western and a buddy cop comedy where the two best special agents in the Wild West must save President Grant from the clutches of a diabolical Confederate scientist, who's bent on revenge for having lost the Civil War. The special effects look great, but it seems that all the effort that was put into the movie went to that instead of to the writing.

The movie is so bombastic and hilariously pointless that some consider it one of the most entertaining "so-bad-it's-good" Westerns, but just barely. Vulgarly lascivious, full of embarrassing one-liners, with characters that are too over-the-top to be interesting, and a story too bloated to be entertaining, the script of Wild Wild West is the main reason why it's remembered as such a lousy misstep in Smith's otherwise exceptional '90s filmography.

9 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

There were many movies that fell victim to the Screenwriters Guild of America's 2007 strike, but few suffered as much as Michael Bay's sequel to his beloved 2007 Transformers. Revenge of the Fallen is about Sam leaving the Autobots behind to have a normal life. But when his mind is filled with cryptic symbols, the Decepticons target him and drag him back into the Transformers' war.

While it may not be the worst installment in the series, Revenge of the Fallen is arguably the worst-written—largely owing to the fact that it pretty much had no script going in, just a treatment. It's one of the worst action movies of the 2000s, with a paper-thin plot, uninteresting characters, and unnecessarily crude humor. There are movies that require viewers "turning off their brains" to better enjoy them; but even in that mindset, Revenge of the Fallen is 2 and a half hours of torture.

8 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Directed by Fred Dekker

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

The original RoboCop from 1987 is one of the most legendary action movies of the 20th century, and it made Peter Weller's titular character a true icon of the genre. Then, came a pretty weak sequel. Then, a threequel without Weller that's just downright atrocious. With Robert John Burke taking on the lead role, RoboCop 3 sees the half-man/half-robot cop taking on ruthless developers who want to evict some people from their turf.

While the first two films were hardcore R-rated action spectacles, the third one received a PG-13 rating—a sign of how much every element that made the original so good was watered down beyond recognizability. RoboCop 3 is one of the worst crime movies of all time, with a script that lacks thoughtful satire, an interesting plot, or any narrative momentum. There's really no point in watching this movie, and a big part of the blame falls on its pointless screenplay.

Your changes have been saved RoboCop 3 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 17, 1993 Director Fred Dekker Cast Robert John Burke , Mario Machado , Remy Ryan , Jodi Long , John Posey , Rip Torn Runtime 104 Writers Edward Neumeier , Michael Miner , Frank Miller , Fred Dekker

7 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

For those familiar with legendarily bad movies, Catwoman should need no introduction. This Razzie-winning affront to the titular DC Comics character is about a shy woman who's endowed with the speed, reflexes, and senses of a cat. She starts walking the thin line between criminal and hero, even as a detective begins to doggedly pursue her, fascinated by her dual personae.

One of the worst superhero movies ever made, Catwoman is a perfect example of misguided performances and bafflingly awful direction, and its screenplay is just as bad. The source material is annihilated in this bizarre, meandering, disjointed film without any sense of direction or meaning. Halle Berry is innocent, but everything else about Catwoman is so bad that it's a mystery how any of it was ever given the green light to hit theaters.