No matter the medium, comedy is one of the hardest genres to get right; but in film especially, it's particularly hard to please the widest audience possible while still delivering a comedy film that's unique, well-crafted, and timeless in its sense of humor. As proof that writing comedy cinema is hard, there have been countless flops throughout history that give comedy a bad name.

Calling a joke "unfunny" is, of course, a very subjective thing; but there are certain movies so poorly written, so needlessly crass or dumb, that they're as close as a film can come to being objectively unfunny. Ranging from classic superhero comedies to stupid 2000s cash-grabs, the worst-written comedies of all time show that, just because your movie's main purpose is to make people laugh, doesn't mean you can get away with a lazy screenplay.

10 'Howard the Duck' (1986)

Directed by Willard Huyck

Image via Universal Pictures

Howard the Duck just screams '80s comedy. To some, this might sound appealing; but anyone who has ever had the misfortune of laying eyes on this so-bad-it's-good cult classic will surely attest to the statement that it's one of the decade's most bafflingly awful comedies. It's about a sarcastic humanoid duck who's pulled out of his homeworld and into Earth, where he must stop an alien invasion with the help of a couple of idiosyncratic friends.

Oddly sexual, pointlessly plotted, and ubelievably silly from beginning to end, Howard is too vulgar for kids but far too infantile for grown-ups. Its is a confused mess of a screenplay full of half-baked ideas that it never quite figures out how to realize, and as a result, nothing about the movie works. As a superhero action film, it's remarkably unexciting. As a campy comedy, it's rarely intentionally funny. Howard is one of the worst heroes in movie history and none of the side characters are interesting, so viewers are left with a nothingburger of a movie that's genuinely hard to get through.

9 'From Justin to Kelly' (2003)

Directed by Robert Iscove

Image via 20th Century Studios

Labelled "a notorious stinker" on the Rotten Tomatoes critic consensus, From Justin to Kelly is a musical starring Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini as a waitress from Texas and a student from Pennsylvania, who meet during spring break in Florida and come together through their shared love of singing. Hangout beach movies can be some of the most delightful times one can have with a film. Not so with this one.

From Justin to Kelly is probably one of the worst movies of all time, with some of the most atrocious songs, acting, and choreography that cinema has ever been subjected to. It's not inconceivable to think that these American Idol icons might have delivered a semi-okay product if they had been given some solid material to work with, but From Justin to Kelly's script is a collection of bad dialogue, bad characters, bad songs, and forgettable moments that were simply impossible to turn into a passable film.

8 'Movie 43' (2013)

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Steven Brill, Steve Carr, Rusty Cundieff, James Duffy, Griffin Dunne, Peter Farrelly, Patrik Forsberg, Will Graham, James Gunn, Brett Ratner, and Jonathan van Tulleken