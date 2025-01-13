A well-made, well-written drama can be one of the most powerful movies out there. Indeed, some of what are recognized as the greatest movies ever made are dramas. However, a drama's power rests, first and foremost, on the foundation of its script. When written well, a drama can pack quite a punch. When poorly written, it can end up being unintentionally laughable—or worse, painfully boring.

There are many things that can make a drama movie bad, from incompetent directing to lackluster performances, but there's no more of a surefire way of ensuring your drama's going to be terrible than a poor screenplay. From flops destroyed by critics and forgotten by time, like The Scarlet Letter, to so-bad-it's-good cult classics, like Glen or Glenda, the most poorly written dramas prove the importance of a good script, and the devastating effect of a bad one.

10 'Mad Dog Time' (1996)

Directed by Larry Bishop

Image via MGM

One of the dramas most strongly hated by famed American critic Roger Ebert, Mad Dog Time is a farcical gangster drama also known as Trigger Happy. It's about a mobster who becomes the temporary leader of his boss's criminal empire while he's in the madhouse, while vicious rivals threaten to take him down and take over.

The star-studded cast? Completely wasted. The farcical elements? Entirely unfunny and insipid. The script? Bad beyond any kind of redemption. The plot is paper-thin, composed entirely of an hour and a half of men facing problems and killing other men to solve said problems. Mad Dog Time is a complete waste of time, and it mainly stems from its shockingly shallow script.

9 'The Scarlet Letter' (1995)

Directed by Roland Joffé

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Based on the seminal historical fiction by Nathaniel Hawthorne from 1850, Roland Joffé's The Scarlet Letter is a lot less legendary. It's about the affair between a young woman and a pastor, and the disastrous consequences that it sparks. Those in love with the source material shouldn't bother with this adaptation, though; it strays so far from the original that it's nearly unrecognizable.

The credits of the movie even have the audacity to read "freely adapted from the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne," but being a terrible adaptation is the least of The Scarlet Letter's sins. Despite a committed performance by Gary Oldman, it's still one of the worst drama movies of all time, with a bunch of unintentional camp, a series of nonsensical moments in quick concatenation, and nothing to add to the material.

8 'Staying Alive' (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Saturday Night Fever is one of the most beloved dramas of the '70s, Staying Alive is one of the most forgotten sequels of the '80s, and understandably so. Directed by Sylvester Stallone (who also has a pretty pointless cameo), it's set five years after the events of the first movie, and Tony Manero is now strutting toward his biggest challenge yet: succeeding as a Broadway dancer.

Another movie that Ebert absolutely decimated, Staying Alive has none of the profound drama, complex character writing, or charming dance sequences that made the original such a classic. The technical qualities are particularly terrible, but the script doesn't fall too far behind. The film feels like a bad MTV video stretched into over 90 minutes of runtime, with a script that feels completely soulless and as shallow as a paddling pool.

7 'I'm Not Ashamed' (2016)

Directed by Brian Baugh

Image via Pure Flix Entertainment

When done right, faith-based movies can be universally relatable and absolutely outstanding. Sometimes, though, they can turn out as badly as I'm Not Ashamed. It's the true story of Rachel Joy Scott, the first student who was killed in the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. It may mostly be a true story, but the way it's told is so glaringly driven by an agenda that it feels exploitative.

All in all, I'm Not Ashamed feels like just another Christian movie of the bunch; on the surface, nothing about it seems remarkable, neither positively nor negatively. But a deeper look into its emotionally manipulative script reveals purely cynical exploitation. Well-meaning exploitation, certainly, but its good intentions are just lipstick on a pig. In the end of the day, the film's screenplay makes it one of the worst dramas of the 2010s.

6 'United Passions' (2014)

Directed by Frédéric Auburtin

Image via TF1 International

For many, many years, FIFA has proven time and time again to be a deeply corrupt organization—But one wouldn't guess that from watching United Passions. One of the worst period movies of recent years, it follows the passing of the FIFA baton through three association presidents: Jules Rimet, João Havelange, and Sepp Blatter.

To the surprise of absolutely no one who watches it, 90% of United Passions was funded by FIFA, essentially giving them full control over the film's script and production. As such, the organization and its higher-ups are painted as heroic paragons of virtue and love for the sport. It's disgustingly self-aggrandizing stuff, making the experience of watching the movie feel like walking in on a grown man kissing his own reflection in the mirror.

5 'God's Not Dead' (2014)

Directed by Harold Cronk

Image via Freestyle Releasing

Yet another infamously terrible Christian movie—though mostly for different reasons to I'm Not Ashamed—, God's Not Dead is usually what many people think of when they think of bad faith-based films. It's about Josh, a new student in the class of college philosophy professor Mr. Radisson, whose curriculum rests on the belief that God is dead. Josh, however, believes otherwise, and isn't afraid to challenge Mr. Radisson.

God's Not Dead is remarkably one-sided and idiotic in its writing.

The writers behind God's Not Dead don't seem to understand a thing about college, philosophy, or atheism, and their script suffers as a result. Aside from Mr. Radisson being one of the most ridiculous movie villains in history, God's Not Dead is remarkably one-sided and idiotic in its writing. The side characters are plot devices that are used and discarded as the writers require, the themes are conveyed laughably poorly, and what the movie thinks is a brilliant and irrefutable demonstration of God's existence instead comes across as a sad American Evangelical power fantasy.