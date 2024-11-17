Horror movies tend to be the most profitable genre. Why do people love flocking to theaters to get their pants scared off them? Perhaps it's because of the adrenaline rush and pure visceral reaction caused by these kinds of movies. Perhaps it's because of how horror's monsters appeal to what people try to bury in their subconscious. Perhaps it's because they're a safe venue to explore the nature of evil. Whatever the case, these are some of the most entertaining movies audiences can find.

However, horror is also one of the movie genres that most commonly provides truly terrible fare. More often than not, the root of these bad films' lack of quality comes from screenplays that are, to say the least, poorly written. From modern disasters like The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) to classically bad movies like Troll 2, the worst-written horror movies can be as obnoxious as they can be unintentionally hilarious.

10 'Slender Man' (2018)

Directed by Sylvain White

In 2009, the fictional creepypasta character Slender Man shook the Internet. Sony was more than a bit late to the party when, almost a decade later, they released a movie based on the story. Slender Man is set in small-town Massachusetts, where a group of friends fascinated by the Slender Man lore attempt to prove that he doesn't actually exist, until one of them mysteriously goes missing.

Shamefully generic and lacking any mystery or suspense to make the story truly compelling, Slender Man is a laughably lackluster attempt at capitalizing on an old Internet sensation. One of the worst mystery movies ever, it has characters so dull and forgettable that it's easy not to even notice when the villain makes them disappear. The whole thing feels like just a collection of cheap scares very loosely joined together by a dumb narrative thread.

9 'The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)' (2011)

Directed by Tom Six

Tom Six's Human Centipede trilogy is one of the most obnoxiously pretentious in the history of horror, but its middle installment is arguably the most egregious of the bunch. The Human Centipede 2, one of the 2010s' worst movies, follows a disturbed loner who, inspired by the first Human Centipede movie, dreams of creating a 12-person centipede and sets out to realize his fantasy.

Showing that meta layers don't an intelligent script make, Human Centipede 2 serves to somehow both mock those who enjoyed the first film and insult anyone else who dares to watch it. The film is all about reveling in nastiness and violence without rhyme or reason, with absolutely nothing to say, no character development to speak of, and no interesting story to make it even slightly tolerable.

8 'Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2' (2000)

Directed by Joe Berlinger

The original Blair Witch Project, largely thanks to its brilliant marketing campaign but also because of how good of a horror movie it was in its own right, was one of the '90s' biggest and most influential horror films, revolutionizing the found footage subgenre forever. Its sequel, Book of Shadows, does away with the found footage framing device completely, and instead tells the story of a group of tourists who arrive in Burkittsville, Maryland after seeing The Blair Witch Project. In exploring its mythology, they come face to face with their own neuroses and possibly the witch herself.

Yet another horror sequel that proves that being meta isn't a sign of intelligence, Book of Shadows has none of the creativity and mystery that made its predecessor a classic. Instead, it's a chaotic mess with some of the most one-dimensional characters and cringe-worthy dialogue that the genre saw throughout the 2000s. Generic to the point of having nothing to make it stand out in the endless ocean of 21st-century horror films, it's a sequel better left forgotten.

7 'Hellraiser: Revelations' (2011)

Directed by Víctor Garcia

The British-American Hellraiser franchise is one of the most unique out there, with some of the genre's most (and certainly least) enoyable outings. Its absolute worst, though, is universally agreed to be Hellraiser: Revelations. The first installment without Doug Bradley as the iconic Pinhead (he declined the role because of the rushed production and proposed minimal salary), it's about two college friends who accidentally unleash Pinhead and his minions.

The makeup effects are okay, as they tend to be in this particular franchise, but everything else is a failure. Revelations is one of the worst horror movies of all time, due to its lifeless direction, atrocious performances, and — of course — lamentable screenplay. It's mostly just a rethread of every plot point in the first film, just... bad. Stupid and nonsensical, but not enough to be entertainingly bad, it's just a plain terrible script with very little value to offer.

6 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (1993)

Directed by Adam Marcus

The original Friday the 13th from 1980 isn't generally regarded as a particularly great horror film, but its introduction of Jason Voorhees, one of the genre's biggest icons, was more than enough to ensure its place in the canon of cult horror films from the era. Some of its sequels, too—despite being pretty abysmal in comparison—have earned cult followings. Not the ninth outing in the franchise, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (which wasn't actually the final Friday, and doesn't actually see Jason go to Hell), which is generally regarded as the absolute worst of the bunch.

Jason Goes to Hell tried to reinvent the wheel by introducing brand-new concepts into the series, like Jason's spirit moving between different bodies and explaining his evil origins, but this is simply not what fans of past installments had signed up for. In trying to be so ambitious, the movie's script ends up feeling ludicrous and entirely unaware of its target audience. It provides for very few fun moments, very few creative kills, and pretty much none of the campy charm that had made past Friday films, bad though they may have been, at least somewhat enjoyable.

5 'A Serbian Film' (2010)

Directed by Srdjan Spasojevic

As far as the most disturbing movies go, it doesn't get much more traumatizing than A Serbian Film, which was precisely its intention — but that intention is the only thing it has to offer. Its story is about an aging porn star who's invited to participate in an art film to make a clean break from the business, only to discover that he's been drafted into making a pedophilia and necrophilia-themed snuff film.

Meant to be a critique of censorship, Serbian politicians, and political correctness.

Absolutely everything that could make this premise scandalous is shown in full detail without any shame or sensitivity, which led to the movie being banned in many countries across the world. Meant to be a critique of censorship, Serbian politicians, and political correctness, A Serbian Film instead comes across as nothing more than a mean-spirited, purely evil movie that, in doing so much, says absolutely nothing.

4 'Troll 2' (1990)

Directed by Claudio Fragasso

One of the most infamously hilarious so-bad-they're-good horror movies ever, the Italian production Troll 2 isn't actually a sequel, and doesn't actually feature any trolls. It's a supernatural comedy where a vacationing family discovers that the entire town they're visiting is inhabited by goblins disguised as humans, who plan to eat them all.

With some of the worst acting, the worst cinematography, and the most ludicrously silly moments in horror movie history, Troll 2 is a flop of spectacular proportions that simply must be seen to be believed. The misguided story, dumb characters, and ridiculous dialogue are precisely the source of the movie's charm, and the things that have allowed it to keep its cult status for as long as it has.

3 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Directed by Neil LaBute

While the original 1973 British folk horror classic The Wicker Man is one of the genre's most iconic outings, the 2006 remake of the same title starring Nicolas Cage is one of its most infamous. In it, a sheriff investigating the disappearance of a young girl from a small island discovers a larger mystery among the island's secretive, neo-pagan community.

One of Cage's absolute worst films, The Wicker Man has some of the most lackluster performances and direction that horror has ever been subjected to, but the real villain of the story is the screenplay. Dumb, full of unlikable characters, and completely lost on what made the first movie work tonally and narratively, it's a terribly misconceived screenplay without any charm or engaging mystery.

2 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargent