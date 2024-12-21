Ever since ancient civilizations started telling stories, romance was a genre that immediately sprung up and proved to be there to stay. This continued on until the arrival of movies, where grand romantic tales of love, heartbreak, and deep emotion have been among the most popular kinds of films since cinema became a storytelling art form.

Some of the greatest movies of all time are romantic films. However, as it happens, so are some of the worst. A particularly grave mistake for a romance movie to make is to be poorly written, and unfortunately, there are countless examples of such films with terrible screenplays. Whether they're emotionally manipulative, full of crass humor, or just plain dumb, these scripts prove that not even the most popular genres are safe from bad writers.

10 'The Notebook' (2004)

Directed by Nick Cassavetes

The romantic epic The Notebook starts off with an elderly man reading to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by their social class difference. What follows is a decades-spanning melodrama full of tears, yelling, and passionate kissing. This has become one of the most iconic romance movies of the 21st century in the years since its release, but a simple look under the hood reveals something much worse.

Those who like saccharine romances with tons and tons of melodrama shouldn't have difficulty enjoying The Notebook—at least on paper. But the fact that the movie is so manipulative and that the romance at the core of the narrative is so disgustingly toxic certainly doesn't help things. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams are superb, and Nick Cassavetes shows some brief flashes of directing talent, but the script is so fundamentally wrong on every level that The Notebook is hard to have a good time with without turning one's brain off.