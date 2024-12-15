Space exploration, extraterrestrial utopias, fearsome aliens, highly advanced technology. These are all among the things that make the sci-fi movie genre one of the most popular of all. But while some of the greatest movies of all time are science fiction films, some of the worst happen to fall under the same umbrella, too.

From embarrassing sequels from massive franchises, like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, to "so-bad-they're-good" cult classics like Battlefield Earth, something that all the worst sci-fi movies have in common is an atrocious script. Plot holes galore, uncompelling stories, uninteresting characters, and questionable creative decisions are all able to turn an otherwise pretty promising screenplay into a terrible one.

10 'Alien³' (1992)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ridley Scott's original Alien is one of the greatest and most influential examples of both its genres—sci-fi and horror. Its first sequel, James Cameron's Aliens, is one of the most thrilling action movies of all time. Some might think that a threequel directed by David Fincher (in his feature debut, no less) would yield similar results. They'd be wrong. Alien³ is horrible, following Ellen Ripley after she crash-lands on a maximum-security prison where she discovers that she has unwittingly brought an unwelcome visitor.

Even Fincher hates Alien³, and it frankly isn't hard to see why. Particularly when it comes to the script, the movie is a disaster. From the very moment things kick off, the screenplay completely undoes the victory of the past installment. What follows is a directionless, unengaging, empty mess whose every redeeming aspect comes from in front of the camera, not from the page. Though many would argue that Alien³ as a whole is pretty overhated, not many of the things that are defensible about it come from the script.

9 '2012' (2009)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Roland Emmerich is one of the main exponents of the modern disaster movie genre. Sadly, he has achieved that title through terrible movie after terrible movie. 2012 is among his worst. It's the story of a frustrated writer struggling to keep his family alive when a series of global catastrophes threaten to annihilate humans.

2012, easily one of the worst disaster movies ever made, has some genuinely stunning visuals and CGI to keep things interesting, but the script never leaves up to that delightful eye candy. Overlong, self-indulgent, and packed with every cliché in the book, it's a nonsensical disaster of a movie (pun fully intended) where every big problem, from the lazy character writing to the laughable dialogue, comes from the screenplay.

8 'Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Directed by J.J. Abrams