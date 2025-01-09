Superheroes have always been popular, so it came as no surprise when they started making the jump to the big screen. It wasn't until around the turn of the century, however, that the genre really saw a boom unlike anything else it had seen before. Throughout the years, audiences have been treated to hundreds of superhero films—some great, some serviceable, and some outright terrible.

The script, being the birthplace of the movie, is arguably its most important element. In the case of superhero films in particular, the quality of the screenplay can make or break the whole thing. Indeed, some of the most derided and divisive superhero movies ever made have scripts that could be considered weak at best and atrocious at worst.

10 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder

With the birth of the new DCU, fans can only hope that it's not as bogged down by studio interference and poor creative decisions as the old DCEU, a period characterized by way too many ideas for any screenwriter to handle. Case in point: The messy Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where Lex Luthor manipulates Batman into fearing Superman while the public tears the Man of Steel apart. In the midst of this mayhem, the two heroes clash.

There's a solid film buried deep inside Dawn of Justice, and a few great performances and some flashes of directorial skill by Zack Snyder almost allow that film to come to the surface—but they never quite get there. The script is just too much of a mess. Despite having a solid start, it's a screenplay with too many underbaked ideas and characters, some ridiculous plot conveniences (like the infamous Martha debacle), and a cartoonish villain with a plan so contrived that it's almost nonsensical. With a good bit of fat trimmed off the edges, perhaps Batman v Superman could have been the exceptional movie that it clearly had the potential to be.

9 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' (2003)

Directed by Stephen Norrington

Many people have forgotten all about it, and perhaps that's for the best. Destroyed by critics of the caliber of Roger Ebert, who thought it was one of the worst superhero movies he'd ever seen, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is a loose adaptation of Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's comics of the same name. Set in an alternate Victorian-era steampunk world, it's about a group of famous characters from contemporary works of fantasy, sci-fi, and adventure fiction teaming up on a secret mission.

It's a silly little romp with a fantastic premise, so it's not exactly a waste of time for people who are able to enjoy that kind of thing, but there's no getting around it: this isn't a well-written film. The story is both stupid and trite, as well as cherry-picking elements from the source material and then proceeding to not know what to do with them; the characters are pointless plot devices; and the movie's many big set pieces don't provoke much emotion. It's a fascinating set-up wasted on a lackluster execution.

8 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Before 2011, Martin Campbell had admittedly directed quite a few embarrassing flops, but he had also directed two of the best 007 movies of all time, GoldenEye and Casino Royale, so there could be some glimmer of hope in his version of Green Lantern. Alas, all that hope was burned in the trash when the film actually came out. In it, a reckless pilot is granted an alien ring that gives him otherworldly powers and inducts him into the intergalactic police force of the Green Lanterns.

Green Lantern is one of the worst superhero movies of the 2010s, with some atrocious direction by Campbell and some horrible visual effects, but the movie's biggest villain is the writing. The plot doesn't thicken until nearly an hour in, the story and characters are paper-thin, the antagonists are silly and uninteresting, and nothing happens that's particularly compelling in any way.

7 'Madame Web' (2024)

Directed by S.J. Clarkson

The 2020s have been pretty rough for superhero cinema overall, and it's all thanks to movies of quality as abysmal as Madame Web's. The second-to-last fiasco from the now-dead Sony Spider-Man-less universe, Madame Web is about a Manhattan paramedic with clairvoyant abilities who forms a relationship with three young women destined for poweful futures, but only if she can help them survive their threatening present.

The laughably clunky and exposition-heavy dialogue is so bad that it has even been mocked by John Mulaney at the Oscars, no less; but that's not even the worst part about Madame Web's screenplay. Unlike Morbius, there's an actual snippet of what might have been a real creative vision in the first couple of drafts, but that just makes the fact that it got squashed halfway through all the more tragic. The character arcs are predictable and uninspired, the story is surprisingly boring, and the superpowers on display are uninteresting and don't get any time to actually shine.