The zombie subgenre has become integral to horror cinema since the late great George A. Romero popularized it with his groundbreaking classic Night of the Living Dead in 1968. Today, films and other media featuring these iconic, undead flesh-eaters are all around us. Many of them are perfect and have become significant to our pop culture. While there's a massive list of impressive flicks out there, not all zombie movies pack the same bite.

Who knew some zombie films could be such drags? Although they have the incredible power to entertain and become highly rewatchable, some of these movies are just plain dull. The ten below are some of the most boring zombie movies ever made. Some are generic and uninspiring; others are slow and not even enjoyably bad. But, for most of these, they're as lifeless as the zombies they show.

10 'Maggie' (2015)

Directed by Henry Hobson

Directed by Henry Hobson, Maggie is a 2015 bleak zombie drama featuring action star Arnold Schwarzenegger in a more dramatic role alongside Oscar nominee Abigale Breslin. Set in the post-apocalyptic US, the story follows a worried father who stays by his sickly daughter's side and contemplates putting her out of her misery as she slowly succumbs to a zombie infection.

Schwarzenegger combined with zombies could have made for an action-packed, pulse-pounding thrill ride of gore and explosions. But that's not at all what Maggie is. It's a heartbreaking drama that explores the love between a father and child, and it's pretty depressing at moments and can leave a tear in any viewers' eyes. It's not awful; just don't expect that; since Schwarzenegger is here along with zombies, it will be thrilling. Also, its slow pace and nihilistic tone might not be for everyone.

9 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' (2016)

Directed by Burr Steers

Based on the best-selling 2009 novel by Seth Grahame-Smith, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is a 2016 action horror comedy directed by Burr Steers. Starring Lily James, Charles Dance, and Lena Headey, it's a unique take on the popular Jane Austen novel Pride and Prejudice, added with a horror twist, as it takes place during a zombie onslaught.

It's an interesting idea that at least tries to have fun with its absurd premise. Unfortunately, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies didn't quite live up to the fun joyride it was hyped up to be. The action is underwhelming, and the tone doesn't know what it's trying to be. It struggles to hit the right balance between its two genres, making it not really funny or scary. Though it's not a complete waste of time, this one isn't really for everyone as it's a bit of a let-down.

8 'Doom' (2005)

Directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak

Now that Maggie and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies are out of the way, let's focus on the really bad stuff. Starting with Doom, the 2005 action horror film directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak and starring Karl Urban and Dwayne Johnson. Loosely based on the iconic first-person shooter game, it follows a unit of space marines investigating what happened to a secret research facility on Mars that's gone dark. Soon, however, they fight for their lives as they counter mutated science experiments.

This poorly directed, badly CGI'd, dull mess barely has much connection with the far more thrilling game it was based on. Not only does it have a generic plot with even more generic-looking zombies, but it's slow-paced and doesn't even show that much action until the final act. For the most part, characters are just roaming around in the dark, and even when the shooting starts, it usually ends just as quickly as it began. Doom 2005 had the potential to be a fun joyride but ended up coming short of being entertaining.