One of the reasons that Michael Keaton’s supposed “comeback” in the Best Picture-winning, self-reflective role of Riggan Thompson in Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) was so exciting is that it finally felt like recognition of the unique approach that he took to his career. Keaton may have peaked in popularity with his work with Tim Burton on Beetlejuice and the first two Batman films, but most of his films have been smaller projects with a more niche area of interest. Although the acclaim for Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) certainly allowed him to achieve more significant roles in major titles like Spotlight and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Keaton largely returned to the type of personal projects that defined his early career. While it sadly didn’t engender the same level of praise, Keaton’s powerful performance in the Netflix drama Worth ranks among his best.

Worth didn’t immediately become a mainstream hit or serious awards contender in the manner that it easily could have, but that may have been due to the unusual parameters of its release more than any indications about its quality. Despite receiving strong reviews upon its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, the film was held from release for over a year before Barack Obama’s Higher Ground production studio distributed it on Netflix for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It’s a tough, often difficult–to-watch drama that deals with some topics that may be uncomfortable to reckon with, but Worth is a compassionate film about equity and dignity that benefits from Keaton’s uniquely empathetic qualities as an actor.

What Is ‘Worth’ About?

Worth is based on the true story of Kenneth Feinberg, an American attorney who was appointed as the Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund as the United States government evaluated approaches to the terrorist attack. It’s a position that Feinberg quickly finds to be quite challenging, as he is aiding his legal partner, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), in coping with the tremendous amount of victims who have come forward claiming that their lives, properties, and mental health have been compromised as the result of losing a loved one on that fateful day in September of 2001. While initially, Feinberg finds the overabundance of responsibilities quite overwhelming, a series of meetings with the activist Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci) opens his mind to the disparity that has been derived from the government’s current calculations. Understanding the power he has to shape victims’ lives moving forward, an empowered Feinberg chooses to develop a compensation formula that will allow those who have suffered to get back up on their feet. Although his critics argue that compassion is a flaw, that’s not a sentiment that Feinberg ascribes to.

Worth is a brilliant role for Keaton because it shows a different side of heroism. Feinberg is characterized as someone who could have very easily just done what he was told and taken himself out of the process of allocating compensation; given the significant financial pressure that the government was under, particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 stock crisis, it would be easy for him to cut costs to save his position. However, Keaton shows that Feinberg’s unflinching professionalism and willingness to work within the system gave him such power in these proceedings. While someone like Wolf has the benefit of being able to criticize the process from afar, Feinberg knows that simply calling out inequity does less than being an active part of the restorative efforts.

‘Worth’ Considers the Value of Human Life

Worth is a moving biopic that questions whose monetary value can be ascribed to human life and whether financial compensation can ever help someone fully recover from a loss. The notion of ascribing a cash value to a living person may seem to be entirely cynical, but Feinberg understands that the gap left by the death of a loved one may lead to a ruinous financial state. Keaton does a great job at outlining Feinberg’s motivations, specifically in the moments where he is able to sit down with those and grieve and reflect on happy memories from the past. It’s a performance that, characteristic of many of Keaton’s best roles, is not calling attention to itself. While Feinberg’s words are powerful, he is often at his most helpful when he is willing to sit back and listen. Perhaps more scenes of Feinberg having an emotional breakdown would have been the type of clips that could be circulated to earn online award season buzz, but Keaton takes an approach that feels more authentic to the real Feinberg.

Distributing the film on Netflix may have made it accessible to a wide set of viewers, many of whom may not have been familiar with the story in the first place, but Worth is a truly cinematic achievement that benefits from clever framing devices. While its narrative feels closer in line with the series of made-for-television HBO biopics produced throughout the early 21st century, director Sara Colangelo (whose previous thriller The Kindergarten Teacher was also distributed straight to Netflix) has a real knack for showing the oppressive mundanity of Feinberg’s position and daily routines. One of the best choices that Worth makes is to conclude its segment of the story on an ambiguous note; this is an ongoing subject of debate, and the film aims to be a work of both entertainment and activism.

Michael Keaton Wears His Heart on His Sleeve

As evidenced by his behind-the-scenes insights on the film, Keaton is interested in spotlighting true stories about the American experience. In the last few years, Keaton’s work identifying the activist roots in The Trial of the Chicago 7, exploring the evils of capitalism in The Founder, sympathizing with hard-working journalists in Spotlight, and detailing the origins of the opioid epidemic in Dopesick indicate that these critical issues are at the forefront of his mind. Some may argue that Hollywood celebrities should shy away from politics altogether, but Keaton is such a talented actor that these concerns do not apply.

