Netflix has just revealed the new poster as well as release date for Worth, the upcoming film set around the 9/11 aftermath and recovery process. The movie was directed by Sara Colangelo, the filmmaker behind The Kindergarten Teacher with Maggie Gyllenhaal. Screenwriter Max Borenstein penned the film based on the non-fiction book by Kenneth R. Feinberg titled What Is Life Worth?: The Unprecedented Effort to Compensate the Victims of 9/11.

The film and book follow the real-life story behind the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Michael Keaton stars as Feinberg, an attorney and mediator who is appointed by Congress to lead the fund. Feinberg and his team are faced with the impossible task of determining what a life is worth to the families who lost them, as the nation still reels from the insurmountable aftereffects of 9/11. Amy Ryan stars as Camille Biros, the firm's head of operations, with Stanley Tucci starring as a community organizer who lost his wife in the attacks. Rounding out the cast are Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini, and Victor Slezak.

RELATED: Exclusive: Stanley Tucci Joins the Russo Brothers' Amazon Series 'Citadel'

Worth premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to relatively positive reviews. Collider's Matt Goldberg called the film "a thoughtful procedural about the conflict between compassion and pragmatism," and highlighted the strong performances from Keaton and Tucci. The poster, cast and story overview pointedly draw allusions between the film and Spotlight, another procedural about a serious true story in America's history. The release date of September should fit in nicely with the other awards-friendly films, as Academy Award nominees and a poignant story based on true events are sure to draw some attention around awards season.

Additionally, the poster is sure to highlight Keaton, Ryan and Tucci, and I'm certain these reliably fantastic actors will demonstrate their usual talents with aplomb. Keaton will also appear in The Protégé, an action thriller starring Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson that will premiere in August. Ryan can be next seen in Only Murders in the Building, an upcoming murder mystery-comedy series premiering on Hulu. And Tucci will return as Dr. Abraham Erskine for an episode of Marvel's What If...?

Worth will premiere on Netflix in select markets on Friday, September 3. Check out the new poster below.

KEEP READING: ‘The Protégé’: Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Keaton Star in Trailer for New Assassin Film

Share Share Tweet Email

Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Adds Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf The actors join an already stacked lineup of names for Chazelle's drama set in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Read Next