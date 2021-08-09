One of the films I most regret missing at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival is Sara Colangelo's Worth, which takes place in the aftermath of 9/11. I'm not surprised it took more than a year for the film to find distribution given its difficult subject matter, but Netflix has now released a trailer for Worth, which could be a stealth awards contender for the Oscar-hungry streamer.

Michael Keaton stars as attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg, who is appointed by Congress to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of calculating the worth of each life in determining how to compensate the families who suffered incalculable losses that fateful day.

When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy. Based on true events, Worth is a moving reminder of the power of empathy and the value of human connection.

Tate Donovan (Good Night, and Good Luck) co-stars in the somewhat provocative film alongside Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini, Victor Slezak, while Marc Maron is also said to play a supporting role.

Colangelo (Little Accidents) directed from a script by Godzilla scribe Max Borenstein, who also produced the film with Keaton as well as Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, Michael Sugar, Bard Dorros, and Sean Sorensen.

Worth will be released on Netflix in select markets on Friday, Sept. 3 and the trailer debuted in partnership with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, so make sure you watch it below. I understand how the premise of this film may be seen as inherently crass by some but there's something fascinating about it, as I can't imagine being in Feinberg's position and having to shoulder that kind of responsibility, which must've been an incredible burden. Both Keaton and Tucci look great here, and the last time they worked together, Spotlight won Best Picture, so while Netflix has several high-profile Oscar contenders on paper this year, watch out for Worth...

