Few filmmakers within the last decade have announced themselves quite like S. Craig Zahler, an idiosyncratic artist known for pushing the boundaries of “extreme cinema.” Zahler certainly earned acclaim for his bone-crushing action thriller Brawl in Cell Block 99 and his police drama Dragged Across Concrete, but it was his terrifying debut, Bone Tomahawk, that established him as a filmmaker to watch. Prior to Bone Tomahawk, Zahler was a fairly prominent novelist and initially planned to adapt his Western novel Wraiths of the Broken Land. Although Zahler was unable to put together the finances needed to make his adaptation, Wraiths of the Broken Land was almost turned into a movie directed by Ridley Scott.

What Happened to the ‘Wraiths of the Broken Land’ Movie?

Close

Wraiths of the Broken Land is a horror-themed western thriller that follows a father and son who set out on a journey to uncover two lost sisters trapped within a prostitution ring. During their journey, the family gathers a band of outlaws and ventures into the badlands, where they meet various villains. Wraiths of the Broken Land certainly had the same dark tone and shocking horror elements evident within many of Zahler’s films, making it a fitting story for him to adapt. But, given that Zahler was an independent filmmaker, the resources needed to do the source material justice were not available to him. Zahler instead turned his focus to Bone Tomahawk, which shared a lot of DNA with his plans for Wraiths of the Broken Land. His 2015 directorial debut centered on a respected sheriff (Patrick Wilson) who teams up with an experienced lawman (Kurt Russell), a veteran killer (Matthew Fox), and a town doctor (Richard Jenkins) to rescue his wife from a tribe of indigenous cannibals who kidnaped her.

Scott initially planned to make Wraiths of the Broken Land as his next film after Alien: Covenant but instead decided to push forward on the true crime thriller All the Money in the World. The film was set to star Kevin Spacey as John Paul Getty, a notorious billionaire who refused to pay the ransom for his kidnapped grandson (Charlie Plummer). Scott was under pressure to finish the film, as FX was set to begin airing the Danny Boyle-directed miniseries Trust, which recounted the same events with Donald Sutherland as the elder Getty. Additionally, Scott chose to reshoot scenes with Christopher Plummer as Getty in the aftermath of allegations of sexual misconduct made against Spacey. Scott has always been a filmmaker who has worked quickly, and Wraiths of a Broken Land became lost within a sea of projects trapped in development hell. Scott instead pushed forward on the medieval epic The Last Duel and the biographical crime drama House of Gucci, both of which were released within a month of each other in the fall of 2021.

Ridley Scott Needs To Make a Western

​​​​​

There isn’t another living filmmaker who has made more epics than Scott, as he has made films set during the Roman Empire (Gladiator), medieval France (The Last Duel), the Crusades (Kingdom of Heaven), ancient Egypt (Exodus: Gods and Kings), the westward expedition (1492: Conquest of Paradise), New York in the 1970s (American Gangster), and the Iraq War (Body of Lies). Surprisingly, Scott has never made a western, but based on his track record, it’s reasonable to believe he could knock one out of the park. While some critics have been more mixed on recent Scott films like Napoleon and Gladiator II, it is impossible to deny that they look excellent and have extraordinary attention to detail.

It would be interesting to see Scott return to make another scary film, as all of Zahler’s work has a strong element of body horror. Despite mostly focusing on historical epics within the last few decades of his career, Scott directed one of the greatest horror films with the original Alien. If he were to take on a horror-themed Western like The Wraiths of the Broken Land, it would simultaneously return Scott to his roots and allow him to do something he has never done before.

Bone Tomahawk is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix