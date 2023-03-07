Becky is again rising to be the heroine that defends her family in a new trailer for the upcoming sequel, The Wrath of Becky. Three years have passed since the release of the first film which frankly was underrated and deserved more visibility. In the sequel, Lulu Wilson is back to reprise the titular role and, as shown in this first-look teaser trailer, has grown compared to when we last saw her. Becky has sharpened her killer instincts which she unleashes on a new foe, a group known as Noble Men led by Seann William Scott (American Pie).

With a premise similar to the original 2020 film, The Wrath of Becky will pick up two years after the events of the first film which left Becky orphaned with no close family member. The new film shows that Becky was adopted by a kindred spirit named Elena and under her, she's in the process of rebuilding her life after the tragic events of her past which saw her father murdered at the hands of a vile intruder. Becky and Elena's quiet lives are upended when a deadly group invades their house.

The teaser doesn't give much away but does enough to tease an even bloodier spectacle than the first. Becky has grown more sophisticated in handling weapons as she's seen assembling huge firepower in preparation for her revenge. From automatic riffles to grenades and what appears to be a bomb, Becky is leaving no stone unturned. The trailer also includes snippets of her knife skills as she's seen sharpening a knife in the woods before launching a clean throw at a tree bark. So efficient is her execution that her enemy struggles to believe that the carnage trailing them is being carried out by a "little girl". We also see the return of Diego, Becky's dog who is seen beside her ready to attack at her command.

Image via Quiver

Who Stars in 'The Wrath of Becky'?

Wilson is the only returning cast in this sequel. In addition to Scott, The Wrath of Becky will also feature Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Courtney Gains, Michael Sirow, Aaron Dalla Villa, Matt Angel, and Kate Siegel. The thriller is directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote from a screenplay they both wrote. Both are known for directing the Netflix thrillers, The Open House and Hypnotic. In addition to starring, Wilson and Scott equally served as executive producers along with Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman, and Larry Greenberg for Quiver Distribution. The film hails from Post Film, BoulderLight Picture, and Yale Productions.

The Wrath of Becky will make its world premiere this March at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. Should the film impress at the festival then chances are high that it will get a wide release. The first film had a limited theatrical release before invading homes via VOD.

Check out the trailer for The Wrath of Becky below, and keep reading for the official synopsis: