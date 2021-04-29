Statham is out for vengeance in the new trailer.

MGM has just released a new red band trailer for its upcoming action-thriller, Wrath of Man. The trailer arrives with the first official clip of the film, offering a closer look at Jason Statham’s “H,” the disturbingly adept sharpshooter introduced in the first trailer.

The new trailer is decidedly less cagey about H’s secret motives, opening with the murder of his son, explaining his desire to find the killers, and building to his plan to infiltrate an armored car company. Wrath of Man finds Statham re-teaming with his Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch director Guy Ritchie. This project takes on a more serious tone than those prior collaborations, with Statham exuding all of the tough guy seriousness he’s come to be associated with in the intervening decades. Bringing Ritchie’s kinetic heist sensibilities to the mix should make for a fun twist.

Based on the 2004 French action-thriller Le Convoyeur, the script was written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies. Ritchie and Atkinson are also producing, along with Bill Block, all of whom also served as producers on Ritchie’s 2019 film The Gentlemen and the upcoming Five Eyes, also starring Statham.

The cast includes Josh Hartnett (Lucky Number Slevin), Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Laz Alonso (The Boys), DeObia Oparei (Sex Education), and Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves).

Wrath of Man arrives in theaters on May 7. Check out the red band trailer, clip, and synopsis below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wrath of Man:

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

