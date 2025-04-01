Jason Statham has earned his place as the guy you want by your side when chaos needs a scowling face. But you haven't seen a ferocious Statham if you missed the 2021 action thriller Wrath of Man. And if you've seen the film already, it's probably the right time to revisit it, given that Statham once again showcases his particular set of skills in his latest outing, A Working Man, yet another highly charged collaboration with The Beekeeper director David Ayer. In A Working Man, Statham demonstrates his loyalty, going on the hunt for his boss' kidnapped daughter, but in Wrath of Man, all his energy is geared toward serving justice "the Statham way" for his murdered son (Eli Brown), perhaps to avenge him and for his own redemption.

Wrath of Man marks Statham and Guy Ritchie's fourth team-up after Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, but this time, the banter is gone, replaced by a quiet, simmering storm of tension that erupts into action sequences worthy of the film’s title. Statham strips away his usual quips and over-the-top stunts to reveal a much colder self—more calculating and far more dangerous. He is grittier than he has ever been, delivering quite a different picture from the much more playful and cheeky previous collaborations with the Aladdin director. And the good news is that you can now stream it for free on Tubi, beginning April 1, 2025.

Jason Statham Plays a Mysterious New Recruit With a Lethal Purpose in 'Wrath of Man'