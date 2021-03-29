Miramax has just released the first trailer for its latest action-thriller Wrath of Man, which sees Jason Statham reteaming with director Guy Ritchie for an armored truck heist movie.

The film is based on the 2004 French action-thriller Le Convoyeur, which followed a security guard who has an ulterior motive when he takes a job working for an armored truck company. The revenge-driven remake follows a mysterious man named H (Statham) who goes to work for an armored truck company that is responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Josh Hartnett and Scott Eastwood co-star alongside Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, Raul Castillo, Niamh Algar and Post Malone.

This first trailer certainly feels like a blend of Jason Statham's revenge-motivated action films, with the addition of Ritchie's interest in organized crime. Set over a slowed-down version of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues," the Wrath of Man trailer shows Statham taking out armored truck robbers with frightening precision and intensity, and seemingly scaring the crap out of Post Malone.

Just days after Collider learned that Wrath of Man would hit theaters on April 23, Miramax and distributor United Artists Releasing announced it was pushing the movie back to May 7 in the wake of Black Widow's move to July. It is now slated for release just one week before Lionsgate unveils its horror movie Spiral: From the Book of Saw starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

Miramax CEO Bill Block and Andrew Goluv produced Wrath of Man with Ivan Atkinson, who co-wrote the script with Ritchie and Marn Davies. The film serves as Ritchie's follow-up to The Gentlemen, and the director has already re-teamed with Statham and Hartnett on another movie titled Five Eyes.

Wrath of Man comes to theaters on May 7. Check out the official trailer for Wrath of Man below, because if I've been yearning for a good heist movie then you probably have as well, and this one looks like a blast.

Here's the official synopsis for Wrath of Man.

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

