Jason Statham movies have been known to perform extraordinarily well on streaming and oftentimes at the box office as well. The latest example of the latter is Meg 2: The Trench, which scored an abysmal 27% score from critics and 73% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie still earned nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office, including $315 million from overseas. One of Statham's more recent hits, Wrath of Man (2021), which is currently not streaming anywhere, will begin streaming for free on Tubi on November 1. The one-person-army action flick also stars Holt McAllany and Josh Hartnett and currently sits at a 68% score from critics and a 90% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Wrath of Man was directed by Guy Ritchie, who also wrote the screenplay for the film with help from Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. It is based on the film Le Convoyeur from Nicolas Boukhrief and Éric Besnard. Ritchie and Statham have been working together since the early days when the two teamed up for Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, with the former starring Jason Flemyng and the latter led by Brad Pitt. Ritchie also extended his level of stardom to new levels when he directed Sherlock Holmes in 2009, the whodunnit mystery flick starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character and Jude Law as his sidekick, Dr. John Watson. Ritchie most recently directed Alan Ritchson in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the action flick which also stars Henry Cavill and Henry Golding.

Jason Statham Has Action Movies Charting on Almost Every Streaming Service

If you're subscribed to either of the two biggest streaming services, Netflix and Prime Video, there's plenty of Jason Statham content for you. Statham leads The Mechanic, the action film from director Simon West that was a smash hit on Netflix in September, and he also toplines The Beekeeper, another action flick from director David Ayer that was a cash cow at the box office and has also found extended success on Prime Video throughout the year.

Wrath of Man stars Jason Statham and Holt McAllany and was written and directed by Guy Ritchie. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Wrath of Man when it premieres on Tubi on November 1, or rent the film on Prime Video in the meantime.

Wrath of Man A mysterious new security guard for a cash truck company surprises his co-workers with his precision skills during a heist. His motives are gradually revealed as he becomes embroiled in a complex revenge plot tied to his dark past and a tragic loss that drives him. Director Guy Ritchie Cast Jason Statham , Josh Hartnett , Scott Eastwood , Jeffrey Donovan , Holt McCallany , Laz Alonso Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Ivan Atkinson , Nicolas Boukhrief , Marn Davies , Guy Ritchie

