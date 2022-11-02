2012 was only ten years ago, but already so much has changed in the world of pop culture. A decade ago, Netflix still hadn’t released original programming it had developed in-house. Greta Gerwig had never directed a movie solo before. Fun. was at the top of the Billboard charts. The world of 2022 would look like it came from another planet if you showed it to somebody in 2012. Many of the changes in pop culture can be exemplified by watching, of all things, Wreck-It Ralph, which celebrates it's ten-year anniversay today. The ways this project stands in stark contrast to movies that would be made in the years after its release underscore some of the very best aspects of this Rich Moore directorial effort.

Wreck-It Ralph’s differences from 2022 pop culture are especially apparent in its opening scene depicting the film’s titular lead character in a support group meeting for other video game bad guys. In this sequence, characters ranging from a Pac-Man ghost, Zangief, Dr. Robotnik, and Bowser, among others, are shown sitting together, chilling, and talking about their problems. There’s a reason this sequence was the focal point of the first Wreck-It Ralph teaser trailer. It’s a scene that serves as the very definition of gamer heaven.

Trying to Recreate 'Wreck-It Ralph's Success

In the years afterward, more and more movies would begin to take a cue from Wreck-It Ralph and cross over previously disparate pop culture icons. For every The LEGO Movie, though, this trend would produce a Space Jam: A New Legacy, which just shoved as much recognizable IP into a given frame as possible. These films missed the whole point of this opening Wreck-It Ralph sequence and why it was so fun. Being vintage video game characters, there was some overlap between Bowser and other Street Fighter characters. It made some logical sense to see these figures rubbing shoulders together. There wasn’t any kind of underlying unity seeing Danny DeVito’s The Penguin from Batman Returns share the screen with a nun from Ken Russell’s The Devils in A New Legacy. It just felt like someone throwing a dart at a wall littered with names of famous IPs.

How 'Wreck-It Ralph Did Nostalgia Right

Much like The LEGO Movie, Wreck-It Ralph proved that it isn’t enough to fling random famous fictional characters on the screen. There needs to be a purpose behind their presence, not to mention a clear affinity for the pop culture items being recognized. Plus, Wreck-It Ralph always makes sure that its original characters are front and center in the narrative, they’re not usurped by an abundance of cameos from other properties. Every way you slice it, Wreck-It Ralph’s approach to pop culture crossovers is exquisite and, unfortunately, highlights already glaring problems with movies that have been released since 2012.

Bringing Something Fresh to Video Game Movies

It isn’t just the use of pre-existing intellectual property that makes one appreciate Wreck-It Ralph even more ten years later. In the last decade, video game movies have finally broken into the mainstream thanks to box office hits like Detective Pikachu and the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Unfortunately, the quality track record of such titles remains scattershot at best. Too often, these adaptations lose a lot of the charm of their source material and iron them out to fit into the mold of pre-existing movies. Uncharted, for instance, was like a pale rerun of National Treasure rather than a demonstration of clever ways to translate video game mechanics into a cinematic narrative.

By contrast, Wreck-It Ralph is jam-packed full of tiny details that reflect the wide world of video games and it’s not just with surface-level details like a Pac-Man cameo. The 8-bit characters of the "Fix-It Felix" arcade game, for instance, move in a noticeably more jagged frame rate than individuals hailing from more modern video games like "Hero’s Duty." The contrast in movements between the various characters is an interesting standalone visual flourish in the film itself. However, it’s also a great way to manifest elements specific to video games into the format of a movie. Modern video game movies opting for a generic execution could stand to take a cue from Wreck-It Ralph.

Alan Tudyk: The Voice-Acting Master

On a more positive note, in terms of how pop culture has evolved in the last ten years, Wreck-It Ralph can now be attributed as the birthplace of a new Disney good luck charm. Alan Tudyk appeared in Ralph as its villain King Candy/Turbo, a role that Tudyk delivered with lots of charm and a delightful voice modeled after Ed Wynn. Tudyk proved so enjoyable here that he was invited back for voice-over work in each subsequent Walt Disney Animation Studios title while his presence in modern works from the Mouse House has extended to live-action titles like Aladdin and Rogue One. He also voices The Joker and Clayface on Harley Quinn. Tudyk’s voice-over performance as King Candy would’ve always been a treat no matter what, but it’s an extra sweet acting credit now knowing all the other great characters he’s gone on to voice in the last decade.

Lighting Doesn't Strike Twice

The pop culture legacy of Wreck-It Ralph also includes a sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet. The rare follow-up in the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon (alongside the likes of The Rescuers Down Under and Frozen II), Ralph Breaks the Internet is, unfortunately, another modern pop culture property that makes one extra grateful for all the elements Wreck-It Ralph got right. Internet isn’t a bad film, but it is a disjointed feature. Most disappointingly of all, the broad canvas of the internet leads to a barrage of references to everything from various apps to famous websites to even Chewbacca Mom. Ralph Breaks the Internet is constantly referencing things you already know but often forgets to also deliver fresh ideas or visuals.

The tidy and compact goal of referencing just video games has given way to Ralph Breaks the Internet name-dropping anything relevant in the modern technology landscape and grinding the plot to a halt so that Disney can advertise everything it owns. Watching this generic plot and avalanche of product placement play out, the visual wit and clever use of pre-existing video game characters in the original Wreck-It Ralph becomes even easier to appreciate. Wreck-It Ralph hasn’t just aged well because of the trajectory of general pop culture. Its own follow-up makes it obvious what this film got right.

Time Only Makes 'Wreck-It Ralph' Better

The specter of nostalgia has only grown more discernible and worrisome in global pop culture in the ten years since Wreck-It Ralph graced theaters. Certainly, this 2012 feature containing a Sonic the Hedgehog cameo isn’t devoid of attempts to coax nostalgia-based serotonin boosts out of viewers. But the last ten years have helped make the virtues of pivotal Wreck-It Ralph details like its animation and approach to pre-existing characters impossible to ignore. It may not be quite as popular as Frozen or Encanto in the modern Walt Disney Animation Studios canon, but time has only leveled up the exceptional qualities of Wreck-It Ralph.