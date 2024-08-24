Temuera Morrison, beloved for his portrayal of Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise, and Jacob Batalon, known for his role as Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man films, have officially joined the cast of the upcoming action-comedy The Wrecking Crew. Directed by Blue Beetle filmmaker Ángel Manuel Soto, the movie is set to be an explosive addition to Amazon MGM Studios' slate of projects. Joining Morrison and Batalon are Frankie Adams (The Expanse), Japanese musician and actor Miyavi (Unbroken), and seasoned actor Stephen Root (Barry). They will star alongside lead actors Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, who are set to bring their signature action-packed performances to this highly anticipated film. The casting news marks the first official development of the film in some time, having gone quiet following reports that the two leads were in negotiations to star prior to last summer's lengthy SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The Wrecking Crew features a script by Jonathan Tropper and tells the story of two half-brothers, a loose cannon cop (Momoa) and a disciplined Navy SEAL (Bautista), who are forced to put their differences aside and work together to solve the mystery behind their father’s murder in Hawaii. The film promises to be an exhilarating ride filled with high stakes, action, and a dose of humour.

Who Are Temuera Morrison and Jacob Batalon?

Morrison is set to play the governor of Hawaii, while Batalon takes on the role of a street-savvy, foul-mouthed private investigator who knew the brothers' father. Morrison, who recently starred alongside Jason Momoa in the Aquaman films, first became well known to audiences when he played Jango Fett, the original basis for the Clone Army and "father" to the young Boba Fett, in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Fast forward two decades later, and Morrison stepped into the armour of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian and its ill-fated spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett.

Batalon, on the other hand, is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognisable young actors, with roles in major blockbusters such as Spider-Man and the recent horror hit Tarot. Batalon plays the best friend of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and has appeared in five Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date.

With production set to begin in October in New Zealand, The Wrecking Crew is shaping up to be a must-see and a great laugh, to boot. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film.