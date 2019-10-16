‘Wrinkles the Clown’ Explains the Demands of Being a Viral Nightmare in an Exclusive Clip

0

2019 has been a lot of weird things, but among the weirder trends — quite a year for clowns! IT: Chapter Two and Joker both dominated the box office, and while the same can’t be said for Clown, it’s another creepy clown movie in the mix. Eat your heart out Pagliacci — well, not literally, that’s more of a Pennywise news. The creepy clown show continues with a documentary spin in Wrinkles the Clown, the new documentary about the viral mystery clown who offers “behavioral services” to shape up misbehaving kids. You know, but scaring the shit out of them and probably giving them a new phobia.

The Wrinkles the Clown craze kicked off back in 2014, when a video surfaced online of a man in a clown costume creeping out from under a sleeping kids bed, with a description noting Wrinkles was hired by the parents to scare their misbehavin’ kid. Before long, folks started filming themselves calling the clown and he became a bonafide internet sensation. Now, he’s got his own documentary, charting Wrinkles’ rise to internet fame, late-night circuitry and maybe even some credit for those 2016 clown sightings. Wrinkles the Clown debuted at Fantastic Fest and is now in theaters, check out the clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wrinkles the Clown: