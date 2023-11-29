The Big Picture The Academy Awards banned write-in voting for the majority of its 95-year history, but there was a brief period from 1935 to 1936 when write-in votes were allowed.

Bette Davis's snub in 1935 for her role in Of Human Bondage led to a rule change that allowed write-in votes for the first time in Academy Award history.

Cinematographer Hal Mohr won an Oscar for A Midsummer Night's Dream in 1936 through write-in votes, but the backlash from industry insiders led to the banning of write-in voting again in 1937.

For the vast majority of its 95-year history, the Academy Awards has banned write-in voting. In the modern era, fans and industry insiders alike occasionally propose write-in campaigns for movies and creators snubbed by the nomination process, despite the fact that it's outlawed in the official voting rules. But for a brief period from 1935 to 1936, the Academy did allow write-in votes, and one person actually won as a write-in. Cinematographer Hal Mohr took home an Oscar for A Midsummer Night's Dream in 1936 — and he has Bette Davis' 1935 snub to thank for it.

When Oscar nominations are announced each January, the actors, directors, and crew who don't make the cut often generate as much buzz as the ones who do. When Michael Moore's documentary Roger & Me was snubbed in 1990, dozens of filmmakers called for a change to the way nominations were made in the Best Documentary category. In 2009, at least one anonymous Academy voter claimed they planned to write in a Best Picture vote for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. And in 2013, writers at The Hollywood Reporter pushed write-ins for director Ben Affleck for Argo — even while acknowledging that the Academy wouldn't count them. But perhaps no snub had a bigger impact on Oscar history than Bette Davis for 1934's Of Human Bondage.

The Academy Started Write-In Votes After Bette Davis' Controversial 1935 Oscar Snub

RKO Radio Pictures

Davis had a rough go in her first few years in Hollywood. After a string of thankless roles in unremarkable films, Universal Studios let her contract expire. Ready to call it quits on a screen career, Davis planned to go back to New York, where she'd had some success on Broadway. At the last minute, however, she was unexpectedly cast in a major role in 1932's The Man Who Played God — and from there, her career took off.

Based on the 1915 novel of the same name by W. Somerset Maugham, Of Human Bondage follows failed artist-turned-medical student Philip (Leslie Howard), who becomes obsessed with cruel and manipulative waitress Mildred Rogers (Davis). The film was produced by RKO, and at the time, Davis was contracted with Warner Bros., but she was determined to get the role of Mildred. Studio head Jack Warner initially turned down her pleas to be loaned out to RKO, arguing that the unlikable character of Mildred would damage her glamorous persona. But Davis wouldn't take no for an answer. "I begged, implored, cajoled," she recounted later. "I haunted Jack Warner's office. Every single day, I arrived at his door with the shoeshine boy." Eventually, RKO producer Pandro Berman talked Warner into a deal: Warner would get RKO contractee Irene Dunne for the musical Sweet Adeline, and RKO would get Davis.

The move turned out to be a smart one. Although the film flopped at the box office, critics raved about Davis's performance. The New York Times called it "enormously effective" — noting that the audience cheered when the villainous Mildred finally got her comeuppance — and Life Magazine exclaimed that it was "[p]robably the best performance ever recorded on the screen by a U.S. actress."

Yet when Academy Award nominations rolled around the following year, fans and critics alike were shocked to find Davis's name absent from the list. One outraged fan wrote to Movie Classic magazine, "Are the judges near-sighted, or with the present reign of censorship fearful of so much as countenancing her 'bad-girl' role in Of Human Bondage? Surely, they can't be so blindly prejudiced as to fail to realize that Bette's Mildred was not only the most individual performance of the year. It has made screen history." The uproar reached such fervor that at the eleventh hour, the Academy made a surprise rule change, allowing write-in votes for the first time in its history.

Hal Mohr Won His Oscar For 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' Through Write-In Votes

Close

Despite all the noise, Davis didn't win that year; instead, It Happened One Night swept the five major categories, becoming the first film to do so. Davis actually came in third — still an impressive result for a write-in. (She'd take home her first of two Oscars the following year for her turn as Joyce Heath in Dangerous.) Warner Bros., however, saw the ultimately unsuccessful effort and began to get ideas. After Oscar nominations were announced in 1936, the studio launched massive write-in campaigns for every category in which they didn't already have a nomination. Several of these campaigns came close to succeeding, and one actually did: Hal Mohr, Best Cinematography.

Mohr was already a seasoned cinematographer at the time, having worked in Hollywood since 1915 and shot the revolutionary talkie The Jazz Singer in 1927. Though his win for A Midsummer Night's Dream was unprecedented, it wasn't undeserved. Much of the movie takes place in a mystical forest, and the production (which was shot in black and white, of course) had serious difficulty lighting the complicated set — the proofs were consistently far too dark to see the scenery or follow the action. Though co-director William Dieterle's meddling with the set was primarily to blame, it was principal photographer Ernest Haller who paid the price. He was fired, and Mohr took over his role.

As Scott MacQueen writes in The Moving Image, Mohr devised several solutions to the lighting problem. He removed some of the trees and brought in a crew of painters to cover everything with aluminum paint and high-gloss shellac, to reflect as much light as possible. He then draped cobwebs over the entire set and sprayed them with particles of glass and mica to create a glittering, fairy tale-like effect. Mohr's ingenuity not only saved the film, it gave the forest set a stunning, ethereal quality that audiences had never before seen on screen.

The Academy Banned Write-In Votes Again in 1937

Image via Universal Pictures

But as much as industry insiders were indignant at Davis’s snub, they were outraged at Mohr’s surprise win — deserved or not. In its report on the results, Variety noted that Academy members worried stunts like the one pulled by Warner Bros. cheapened the honor of winning an Academy Award. As Kristin Hunt wrote in Vulture, those working in the technical categories, who had been caught off guard by Mohr's surprise victory, began an immediate push to reverse the rule change. The Academy — recognizing that write-ins made it too easy to manipulate the votes — concurred, and the following year write-in voting was once again banned.

Mohr would win another Oscar in 1944 for The Phantom of the Opera starring Claude Rains, becoming the first cinematographer to win for both a black and white film and a color film. With no sign that the Academy has any inclination to reinstate write-in voting, he's likely to remain the only write-in Oscar winner in history.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video