In a surprising moment during his interview with CNBC’s "Squawk Box" this morning, newly-returned Disney CEO Bob Iger blasted both the writers who are taking part in the ongoing WGA strike and the actors gearing up to announce their own strike. The executive suggested that the demands of those going on strike are unrealistic, especially at the moment that we are in as a society right now.

During the interview, Iger spoke about business struggles in the post-COVID world, and suggested that writers should curb their expectations when it comes to their demands for fair wages and equal treatment. The CEO also suggested that writers on strike are knowingly causing damage to the entertainment industry, saying:

“It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption. I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the Directors' Guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

The Problem(s) with Bob Iger's Statement

What Iger ignores is that the Writers Guild's strike has been a long time coming, and writers are protesting against practices that have become the norm in the industry for quite some time. One of their claims is that the rise in content production has streamlined the writing process in a way that makes screenwriters have hardly any job security, as well as getting treated as gig workers. On top of that, the new reality of TV and movie consumption through streaming platforms have made payment of residuals a gray area that lacks proper regulation.

It’s also hard to understand where Iger’s argument that WGA demands are unrealistic is coming from. In a recent memo sent to streaming platforms and studios, the Writers’ Guild broke down how much the changes proposed by writers would cost yearly to companies. In Disney’s case, agreeing to the terms would cost them $75 million a year, which is less than half of a budget of a movie like The Little Mermaid.

But Iger didn’t stop there: The CEO added that the strike “will have a very, very damaging effect on the whole business” and suggested that writers aren’t being considerate of other sectors by stating that “there’s huge collateral damage in the industry to people who are supportive services.” The comment ignores that Iger is one of the people who have the power to end the strike by simply sitting down and negotiating with writers. Iger calls it “a shame” that there is a strike going on, but never addresses the responsibility and disregard from studios that brought the crisis to this point.

Iger is set to remain as CEO of Disney through 2026. He returned to the position in a shocking move in late 2022 when then-CEO Bob Chapek was suddenly let go without a detailed explanation.