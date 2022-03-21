Could it be? Could CODA now officially be the front-runner at this week's Academy Awards? The Apple TV+ drama has staged a phenomenal late-period show of strength; after picking up important precursor awards from the Screen Actors Guild and the Producers Guild, CODA also won the Best Adapted Screenplay honor at Sunday's Writers Guild of America awards. The film now has a realistic chance of winning in all three of its nominated categories at the upcoming Oscars.

For weeks, Netflix's The Power of the Dog had maintained its position as a firm favorite of the awards race. However, as recent events suggest, not only can it be overtaken by the relatively lowkey Sundance hit, this might also mean that Apple has a real shot at becoming the first streamer to pick up a Best Picture Oscar, despite Netflix having come close on numerous occasions in the recent past. Crucially, though, The Power of the Dog — as well as Belfast and The Lost Daughter — wasn't eligible for a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination at the 74th WGA awards. Written and directed by Jane Campion, the Western leads with 12 nods at the Oscars. CODA instead edged out Dune; Nightmare Alley; tick, tick… BOOM!; and West Side Story.

Written and directed by Siân Heder, CODA is a remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier and tells the coming-of-age story of the only hearing member of a Deaf family. Having swept the Sundance Film Festival honors — it won the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize — the film was picked up by Apple for a festival record $25 million. Heder's script is nominated alongside supporting actor Troy Kotsur at the Oscars, in addition to the film's Best Picture nod.

Netflix had reason to cheer, though. While its top dog, pun intended, was out of contention, the divisive satirical comedy Don't Look Up — written by Adam McKay and David Sirota — won the Best Original Screenplay award at the WGA honors. The film is generally considered an Oscars' outcast, despite picking up four nominations, including Best Picture. Starring an ensemble led by A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the allegorical comedy presents a scenario in which two scientists discover that a giant planet-killer asteroid is headed towards Earth but can't convince anybody to take them seriously. Don't Look Up edged out fellow nominees King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Being the Ricardos, and The French Dispatch.

On the television side, HBO's Succession was a double awardee — it won in the Drama Series and Episodic Drama categories. Hacks also won two awards in the Comedy Series and New Series categories.

Two honorary awards were also presented during the virtual ceremony. Barry Jenkins won the WGAW's Paul Selvin Award for the episode "Chapter 9: Indiana Winter" of Prime Video's The Underground Railroad. The award is given to "the script that best embodies the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere." Late-night television host Dick Cavett received the WGAE's Evelyn F. Burkey Award, given for contributions that have brought honor and dignity to writers everywhere.

Here is the complete list of winners:

FILM

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Don't Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau, and Thomas Bidegain; Apple

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Exposing Muybridge

Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA

DRAMA SERIES

Succession

Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO/HBO Max

COMEDY SERIES

Hacks

Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

NEW SERIES

Hacks

Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Mare of Easttown

Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO/HBO Max

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Maid

Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix

ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Debunking Borat

Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video

ANIMATION

"Planteau" (Tuca & Bertie)

Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network

EPISODIC DRAMA

"Retired Janitors of Idaho" (Succession)

Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO/HBO Max

EPISODIC COMEDY

"Alone At Last" (The Great)

Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

Head Writer: Matt O'Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O'Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns

Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa; TBS

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It

Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman; Peacock

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

CHILDREN'S EPISODIC, LONG FORM, AND SPECIALS

"The Tale of the Midnight Magic" (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Written by JT Billings and Alex Ebel; Nickelodeon

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

"The Healthcare Divide" (Frontline)

Written by Rick Young; PBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

"Citizen Hearst, Part One" (American Experience)

Written by Gene Tempest; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

"The Unequal Recession" (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

"Handcuffed to the Truth" (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

"'Men's Rights Asians' Think This Is Their Moment"

Written by Aaron Mak; Slate.com

RADIO/AUDIO WINNERS

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

"One Year: 1977 'The Miracle Cure'"

Written by Evan Chung; Slate Podcast

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT—REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

"Surfside Condo Collapse" (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition)

Written by Kathleen M. Biggins; CBS News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

"The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo" (Decoder Ring)

Written by Benjamin Frisch; Slate Podcast

PROMOTIONAL

ON-AIR PROMOTION

"Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for The Equalizer & Why Women Kill"

Written by Molly Neylan; CBS

