The Writers Guild of America’s ongoing strike has brought many Hollywood productions to stand still. Projects like Stranger Things, Family Guy, late night shows and more have halted production in solidarity with writers and rightfully so. Another series that felt the effect of the strike is Collin Ferrell-led The Penguin series, a The Batman spin-off based on the famous DC villain, that bridges the gap between the original movie and its announced sequel. The Irish actor today came out to the picket line in support of the writers.

Speaking to Deadline the actor, who was seen alongside Michael Kelly at the Times Square rally spoke about the environment of the industry where “corporations are getting wealthier and wealthier” creating a “questionable and uncertain” future for writers which he feels is “not right and not fair.” The actor thinks it’s important “to go back to the table and treat writers with respect.” He added,

“For 25 years I’ve made a living and provided for my family off the backs of the creativity of writers… it’s unfair what’s going on… they are the genesis of all that we do.”

Furthermore, speaking about how the situation is “unfair” for the scribes who put their blood and sweat into every piece of creation, he stresses that meeting writers’ demand is a “fundamental change that needs to happen.” About coming out on the picket lines and supporting the strike, he told Variety, "It's a testament to the arrogance of those at the top that these people are now out of work because they are doing the right thing."

Image via Max

Why is the Writers’ Guild of America on Strike?

It’s been over 20 days since the WGA resorted to picket lines after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers earlier this month. The writers are demanding fair wages, elimination of mini rooms, protection from “free work,” and protection from AI to name a few things. As Ferrell mentioned, no piece of visual media can be created without writers, all of our favorite TV shows and movies start in the writing room and it's only fair that AMPTP makes arrangements to give writers their due in form of residuals and payments.

Many shows and movies have been affected by the strike, The Penguin is set to release on Max sometime in 2024 but given the delay that window can change. While we wait for further updates on the strike, you can check out Ferrell's comments below: