For the first time since 2008, the Writers Guild of America is officially on strike again, with screenwriters all across the industry demanding fair compensation for their pivotal roles in filmmaking. The strike is already putting immense pressure on Hollywood, with studios reportedly losing up to ten billion dollars due to the protests. Add in how the industry was only just starting to get back on its feet after being shaken by the global pandemic, and the outcome of this strike has the potential to change the industry forever.

It is also impossible to deny that these strikes affect not only the industry but also the films that release around this time frame. Many already know that the script for a movie is effectively the blueprint. Without a strong foundation, the resulting project will almost definitely crumble. We saw the full force of this thesis during the year following the previous Writers' Strike that lasted from 2007 to 2008, with several feature films, many from huge franchises, completely fizzling both critically and financially. What we got after the strike took its toll on the industry was an all-you-can-eat buffet of rough feature films. History could repeat itself if the WGA and Hollywood studios don't agree on an amicable outcome soon.

Both Daniel Craig and Marc Forster Admit 'Quantum of Solace' Was a Misfire Due to Its Bare-Bones Script

The inevitable toll of the 2007-2008 writers' strike began in late 2008, as Quantum of Solace was far from the sophisticated and entertaining hit that the James Bond franchise is so well-known for. The writers' strike really could not have come at a worse time for the series, as the James Bond series only got the reinvigoration it desperately needed with the absolutely stellar Casino Royale. Instead of continuing the momentum set by James Bond's (Daniel Craig) new origin story, Quantum of Solace is a snooze fest in every way, with a disengaging plot and a lackluster villain.

Those, of course, are elements that begin in the writers' room, and director Marc Forster did shed some light on why his Bond film didn't work out. While Forster admits that the film did have a script, it was bare-bones in every sense of the word and needed serious retuning that became impossible once the strike began. Even the star himself, Daniel Craig, admitted that the cast and crew were "kind of screwed," and that he tried to assist Forster in re-writes for the film. Thankfully, though critics and fans regard the film as one of the worst James Bond films, it was still a box office success, and the series would have new life breathed into it again with the incredible Skyfall.

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' Is One of the Most Hated Marvel Movies Ever Made

The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed the landscape of superhero films with the original Iron Man film in 2008. After X-Men Origins: Wolverine was released, the genre clearly needed something fresh. A movie centering exclusively on Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) doesn't sound like a bad idea, and it really isn't if you take a look at The Wolverine and Logan. An origin story about Wolverine, however, is a remarkably redundant idea, as we learned pretty much everything we ever needed to know about Wolverine in X2: X-Men United. That ended up being the least of the film's problems, as it also came with garish special effects, humor that didn't land, and a depiction of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) so bad that it's become a running joke in the Merc with a Mouth's films.

While the depiction of Deadpool is reviled, the actor playing him was not, as even the film's harshest critics agree Ryan Reynolds is perfect for the role. Reynolds himself confirmed that the writers' strike was a factor in the film's negative outcome, saying that he had to improvise a lot of his lines as Deadpool because they didn't have anything written for the character in terms of jokes or dialogue.

Christian Bale Resents 'Terminator Salvation'

Terminator Salvation debatably is not the worst Terminator film, only because having an entire film set in the Skynet-controlled future is a fantastic idea. Unfortunately, not only does McG's vision of Terminator's future look nothing like what we saw in the other films, but it's also surprisingly underwhelming and boring to watch. Even worse, the baffling decision to make Terminator Salvation appeal to wider audiences through a PG-13 rating despite the franchise being iconic for its adult content and wanton violence rubbed long-time fans the wrong way.

The film is also looked at as a low point for the otherwise stellar track record of Christian Bale, and that's a statement that Bale agrees with. Most likely remember the infamous recording of Bale losing his cool on a crew member during the film's production where he was screaming and threatening assault. Bale has repeatedly expressed remorse for the way he acted, but does admit he's not happy with how the project turned out. Bale also said that he declined the role of John Connor in Terminator Salvation a total of three times, but he changed his tune a bit when Westworld creator and Christopher Nolan's younger brother was attached to write. Bale said he loved Nolan's script, but the screenplay would never see the light of day after the writers' strike began.

'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' Filmed Without A Script

The Transformers series is set to get revitalized with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts later this year, and it's the latest example of how the new series is distancing itself from the polarizing Michael Bay films. It's hard to deny that there is fun to be had in Bay's action epics, but many Transformers fans feel these iconic characters weren't done justice and were overshadowed by unlikable human characters. These criticisms are omnipresent in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the second film in the series and one that is often regarded as the worst. Everything people don't like in these films is on display here, including an inconsistent tone, offensive racial stereotypes, and far too much time being focused on the humans rather than the Transformers.

If you felt the movie lacked heart, emotion, and identity, you may be surprised to learn that Michael Bay agrees with you. Yes, even though Bay did decide it was best to film the second Transformers without a script as the strike was still ongoing, Bay was not happy with the final product. He cited that the film's mystical elements simply didn't work, and while he praised the action and stunt work, he couldn't say the same for the film's detached story.

'G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra' Could Have Started a Franchise

Sticking with the Hasbro properties, the toy giant helped release another promising start to a franchise with G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. It's honestly surprising that it took so long for a movie based on the hit toy and cartoon series. Even though a straight-forward patriotic take on the beloved franchise is something fans have wanted to see for a while, the Transformers movies' depiction of the military feels more like G.I. Joe than it does in this film. Instead, all we get are a lot of flashy CGI effects and mech suits that feel entirely out of place in a G.I. Joe movie.

Unlike Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra did have a script. However, one of the film's screenwriters, Stuart Beattie, admits that the script was incredibly rushed. To nobody's surprise, the reason why Beattie rushed to get the script done was to get it done by the time the strike started. Had the script had a bit more time to cook, this could have been the start of a blossoming series rather than become a critical and box office dud.