Vertical Entertainment released a trailer for Wrong Place, an action-thriller starring Bruce Willis that is set to premiere in mid-July. The story centers around a security guard who happens upon an execution in the middle of the woods. The problem is, he inadvertently becomes the only eyewitness that can identify a family member of a meth kingpin. With this dangerous duty before him, who’s going to protect him and his family if he testifies?

The trailer for Wrong Place reveals Willis more than comfortable in a role he’s played two dozen times: A cop (or, more specifically an ex-police chief) who avoids conflict but can take care of himself if necessary. Willis is a pioneer in the “older men kicking ass” Hollywood subgenre, and one look at the footage tells you why he’s still one of the industry’s best action stars, despite this being one of his last roles — the actor's family revealed in March that he would be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Also revealed in the trailer is Ashley Greene also jumping headfirst into the stunts: She plays Willis’ daughter Chloe, who deviates from the “damsel in distress” trope that is so common in this genre, and it seems like she will give the thugs who take her hostage a hard time. The footage reveals Greene’s character outsmarting the bad guys, transforming kitchen utensils into powerful weapons and generally being a badass – which suggests Willis’ character Frank won’t have much to do when it comes to rescuing her.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

RELATED: 'White Elephant' Trailer Reveals Michael Rooker, Bruce Willis, and John Malkovich in New Action Thriller

Wrong Place is directed by Mike Burns, who helms this follow-up to his feature film directing debut Out of Death, which also starred Willis. Previously, Burns was a music supervisor and worked on other action-thrillers such as Broken City and Frozen Ground. The screenplay of Wrong Place is penned by Bill Lawrence, who also made his debut with Out of Death. Aside from Willis and Greene, the cast also features Michael Sirow (Fortress: Sniper's Eye) and Texas Battle (The Bold and the Beautiful).

Wrong Place premieres in theaters and becomes available On Demand on July 15. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: