Netflix has its fair share of martial arts action ranging from Cobra Kai to House of Ninjas, and it’s safe to say that they all have that special factor. In the case of Wu Assassins, it’s the seamless combination of magic, powers, and some good old-fashioned kung fu. The show itself is about a chef who suddenly finds himself fighting crime with moves he didn’t even know he had. In a nutshell, it’s pure kung fu spliced with supernatural hijinks, but somehow, it all works. Here, Iko Uwais, best known for his role in The Raid, plays Kai Jin, a Chinatown cook just trying to get by in life. That all goes down the drain when he’s chosen as the titular Wu Assassin, a warrior meant to stop powerful criminals from using elemental magic to wreak havoc on the world.

It’s a pretty rocky transition, with him whipping up meals one minute and channeling the skills of monks who lived centuries ago the next. But, what really sells the narrative is that it‘s not just about taking down the bad guys, there’s also crime boss drama, friendships, and family ties that raise the stakes through the roof. Perhaps it was because of the choice to blend of genres or Netflix's marketing, but somehow, Wu Assassins never quite got the attention it deserved. This injustice is even more glaring seeing as it had some of the best fight scenes on TV. Wu Assassins didn’t exactly blow critics away; they pointed out its uneven pacing and clunky dialogue and that’s fair, but once you accept it for what it is — an over-the-top, fantasy-fueled martial arts show — it’s a great watch.

‘Wu Assassins’ Feels Like a Classic Martial Arts Film With a Wild Fantasy Twist

If there’s one thing Wu Assassin has nailed down to a tee, it’s what a good kung fu show is all about. There’s precision, fluid movements, and a perfect balance between storytelling and spectacle. The series itself takes cues from old-school martial arts films, such as The 36th Chamber of Shaolin and Ip Man. Much like the case in these films, honor, discipline, and hand-to-hand combat reign supreme in Wu Assassins. But then there’s also a splash of supernatural chaos just to keep things interesting. For instance, the fight sequences — when Uwais’ Kai Jin takes on opponents — and the choreography feels like something out of a Shaw Brothers classic. So, there’s no shaky cam to hide lazy stunt work, every punch lands, and every move is calculated but somehow believable. But then, just when it feels like your run-of-the-mill kung fu flick, something changes, and we’re in fantasy territory. His body starts to glow, then he’s energized by the strength of 1000 monks.

A standout scene has Kai Jin fighting against Uncle Six played by Byron Mann, a ruthless crime boss with the ability to control fire — who also has a surprising connection to Kai. As you’d expect in any kung fu series, the pair exchange blows and kicks, expertly dodging each other’s blows. It seemed pretty normal until the second Six ignites his fists, the scene becomes a whole different beast. By all indications, it’s still a martial arts showdown, but the main difference is that the bad guy’s punches come with bursts of flames, and the stakes jump from “who’s the more skilled fighter?” to “can Kai Jin survive being roasted alive?” This fight scene is made all the more tense due to the connection these two share, elevating the stakes even further.

However, Wu Assassins isn’t all smoke and fire-fueled fists, there’s an intriguing story there. Like a handful of classic martial arts heroes, Kai Jin doesn’t start as a master. The skill was lurking there, but he still had to learn to hone his power, learn discipline, and really figure out what it meant to be the Wu Assassin. So, as much as throwing hands was a huge part of the plot, it was also about responsibility which is a cornerstone of classic kung fu stories. In all, Wu Assassins leans into magic and effects and all-around elemental chaos, but at its core, it’s still a martial arts series that understands the power of a well-placed kick and a hero who has to work hard for his status.

The Heart of ‘Wu Assassins’ Lies in Its Found Family and Unlikely Friendships