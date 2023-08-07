Wu Jing is a dynamic actor, martial artist, and director who has taken the Chinese and soon the international film industry by storm with his charm and electrifying performances. With his towering screen presence and jaw-dropping martial arts abilities, Wu Jing has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the most prominent action stars in the business. But it's not just his skills that have made him a household name; Wu Jing's magnetic charisma and dedication to his craft have propelled him to stardom.

Wu Jing is arguably the biggest movie star in China. He starred in five films in the country's top 10 highest-grossing films. His action-packed thrillers and powerful dramas have consistently resonated with audiences. International audiences recognized his worldwide success from 2017's Wolf Warrior 2, a film he not only starred in but also directed. It firmly establishes Wu Jing as a box office force to be reckoned with. He now stars in The Meg 2: The Trench alongside Jason Statham. His presence alone has fueled massive interest in shark features in his homeland. Let's take a closer look at the mesmerizing filmography of this multifaceted actor, from his humble beginnings to his roaring blockbuster successes.

10 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Adventurer Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) and his family moves away from Egypt to China in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. There, the family discovered the Mummy of Emperor Qin, who was cursed centuries prior.

In his first foray to Hollywood, Wu Jing's role in the third installment of the franchise is quite small. He shared the screen with one of the most recognizable Asian actors, Jet Li in the opening sequence as a nameless assassin. It was less than a memorable role, but definitely brought him the experience to work in an American production.

9 The Climbers (2019)

Inspired by true events, The Climbers recounts the historic Chinese expedition to Mount Everest in 1960 and 1975. The film spans two generations as the two groups attempt to ascend through the dangerous north side. The team navigates treacherous terrain and personal struggles to hoist their nation's flag atop the world's highest peak.

Wu Jing portrays Fang Wuzhou, one of the climbers in the team. The film was stunning to watch but was not the audience's favorite. The film also co-stars Zhang Ziyi (Memoirs of a Geisha) and features Jackie Chan in a cameo role.

8 The Battle of Lake Changjin (2021)

Set during the Korean War, The Battle of Lake Changjin follows a group of Chinese soldiers who find themselves vastly outnumbered and trapped behind enemy lines. This film is the highest-grossing film in China and the second highest-grossing film worldwide in 2021, just behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film resonated with Chinese audiences who brought over $900 million worth of ticket sales but also gained controversy for being propaganda. This film's success was followed by a sequel—which also made a lot of money—in the following year.

7 The Sacrifice (2020)

Set during the Korean War, The Sacrifice follows a group of Chinese soldiers defending a critical position from overwhelming enemy forces. The film portrayed the war through three perspectives and segments which are 'Soldiers, Adversaries and Gunners. Each segment was directed by a different director.

Wu Jing portrays one of the brave soldiers, highlighting the sacrifices and heroism exhibited during one of China's tumultuous periods. Similar to The Battle of Lake Changjin, this film also garnered controversy for being propaganda and was protested publicly in South Korea, leading to its release cancelation.

6 Wolf Warrior 2 (2017)

In Wolf Warrior 2, Leng Feng, a former Chinese Special Forces operative portrayed by Wu Jing (who also directed the film), embarks on a mission to rescue Chinese civilians trapped in a war-torn African country. Facing ruthless mercenaries and corrupt officials, Leng Feng showcases his exceptional combat skills to protect the innocent and bring justice to those responsible for the chaos.

This action sequel was the first Chinese movie to break the $800 million mark. It even propelled Frank Grillo, who played the main antagonist, to a recognizable face in China. The movie could be described as Rambo meets Fast & Furious, as the movie is quite jingoistic but featured the craziest action sequences.

5 My People, My Country (2019)

As an anthology film, My People, My Country presents a collection of seven short stories, each capturing significant moments in modern Chinese history, from its founding to hosting the 2008 Olympics. Notably, one of the segments was directed by Chen Kaige, who helmed Palme d'Or Winner Farewell My Concubine.

Wu Jing is featured in the segment titled The Champion. This segment tells the story of a young boy who helped his neighbors watch the Chinese women's volleyball team play in the 1984 Olympics. Wu Jing went on to direct and star in one of the segments in My People, My Parents, the third film in this anthology series.

4 Invisible Target (2007)

Directed by acclaimed action director Benny Chan (Who Am I? starring Jackie Chan), Wu Jing stars as the villain who led seven criminal gangs that three cops tried to take down. The film may not be as iconic as other Hong Kong action cinema entries, but it featured ruthless fight scenes that would envy John Wick.

Audiences who enjoy this movie also noted that the runtime is a little too long. Nevertheless, audiences are treated to bombastic action whenever the movie hits the gas. Uniquely, Wu Jing here speaks in Chinese, but the others speak Cantonese.

3 Tai Chi Boxer (1996)

In his debut, Wu Jing was enlisted by famed choreographer and director Yuen Woo-ping, who choreographed the fight scenes in The Matrix and Kill Bill films. Mixing action and comedy flawlessly, the film follows a Tai Chi master as he fights opium smugglers.

Wu Jing's character's name in Tai Chi Boxer is Jacky, a name he also adopted for his Western name. In some of his early movies, he is credited as Jacky Wu. If it were not for his amazing fights and charisma in this debut film, Wu Jing would not be as successful as he is today.

2 SPL: Sha Po Lang (2005)

In this action-packed martial arts film, Wu Jing faces off against Donnie Yen, who recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4. The film follows an undercover police officer who tries to take down a powerful crime lord triad gangster. The film also stars Sammo Hung as the main bad guy.

SPLis often mentioned when discussing iconic Hong Kong action films. Thanks to intense fight sequences that would please even the non-action fans. Audiences are treated to the fast-moving, hard-hitting choreography of Donnie Yen vs. Wu Jing and Donnie Yen vs. Sammo Hung. Definitely a must-see for action junkies everywhere.

1 The Wandering Earth 2 (2022)

Despite being a second entry, The Wandering Earth 2 is a rich prequel and a huge improvement from the first film. Based on the book by Cixin Liu, the film explores several notable events that led to the massive, global undertaking to equip the Earth with rockets to save humanity from a dying solar system.

After his supporting role in the first film, Wu Jing now stars in the lead role opposite Andy Lau (Infernal Affairs) as Liu Peiqiang, a skilled and reliable commander pilot. The film features slick visual effects and deep sci-fi lore that would entertain sci-fi lovers. The film series was such a hit that it raked in a combined $1.2 billion dollars with just two movies.

