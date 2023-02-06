The path to success is never an easy one, especially if you’re in the music industry. The Emmy-nominated series Wu-Tang: An American Saga returns for its third and final season. Following the formation of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, the biographical drama follows the highs and lows of the group’s success as they chase their dreams and have their loyalty to the brotherhood tested.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 3 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Image via Hulu

Related:Tupac's Terrifying Charm in ‘Juice’ Made the Hip-Hop Movie Stand Out

Is There a Trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?

The trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 was released by Hulu on January 12, 2023. The clip shows the Wu-Tang Clan reveling in the success of their debut album release. However, their five-year plan is just the beginning of their path.

As new challenges begin to emerge during the peak of their accomplishments, from recording deadlines to artistic differences, all 10 members come face-to-face with what they truly want out of this crazy journey. Season 3 also highlights the unique elements and spirit that makeup hip-hop culture from the perspective of the Wu-Tang Clan and the people around them.

What Is Wu-Tang: An American Saga About?

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a fictitious narrative of the founding of the Wu-Tang Clan, widely regarded as one of the most important hip-hop groups for decades and an authentic cultural staple. Wu-Tang Clan formed in New York City in the early 1990s, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic. Led by Bobby Diggs, a.k.a. The RZA, the group established and strived for success among the perils and excesses that came with the epidemic.

Finding his own road to stardom, Diggs takes to rap to compete with his elder brother Divine who sticks to the drug trade, the latter firmly believing that his way provides a better life for his family. The series recounts how the clan came together as Diggs brings together a dozen young black men divided between music and a life of crime. The group fights against the factors that hold them back, including their own occasional desire to drop everything and give up the dream.

How Many Episodes Does Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Have?

Image via Hulu

Unlike their previous two seasons, with 10 episodes each, the third and final series of Wu-Tang: An American Saga only has 8 episodes. Below are Hulu’s official descriptions for each episode:

Episode 301 ‘I Can’t Go to Sleep’: Following six months in the wake of the Season 2 finale, we find RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan have moved out of Staten Island to a mansion in the woods of New Jersey. Despite the massive success of their recently released album, they’ve only just begun. Episode 302 ‘All I Need’: As an album deadline nears, RZA must reconcile with his cousin Dirty by any means necessary. Dirty, however, takes refuge at Shurrie’s apartment. The friendship between Ghostface and Raekwon strengthens as they discuss a potential collaboration. Episode 303 ‘Dirty Dancin’’: In our first allegorical movie of the season, we see Dirty take on the persona of “Dirt McGirt” in the theme of a 1970s blaxploitation film, as he finds inspiration for his first solo album, Return to the 36 Chambers. Episode 304 ‘Daytona 500’: The Wu-Tang Clan goes on a tour of the East Coast as we follow what happens between the shows on the tour bus. The guys quickly discover that living on a bus together might not be all fun, as they’re forced to deal with their problems face-to-face. Episode 305 ‘A Better Tomorrow’: Following the completion of the tour, we see the paths of a few lesser-known Wu-Tang members as they search for their individual voices amongst the crowd. Episode 306 ‘Criminology’: In our second allegorical movie of the season, we examine Raekwon’s inspiration behind his first solo album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… through the lends of 90s gangster cinema. Episode 307 ‘Shadowboxin’: In order to secure a deal for their new label, Divine must deliver on the promises he made to music executive Tommy Mottola. But upon returning to the Wu mansion, he learns that signing members and getting Dirty to feature on a song is easier said than done. Episode 308 ‘Liquid Swords’: For the third allegorical movie of the season, we follow GZA, who takes on the persona of “The Genius” as he journeys through an alternate reality New York City to unite the people using the music from his debut solo album, Liquid Swords.

When Can You Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?

Catch the first three episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 on February 15, 2023, followed by weekly releases. The final episode streams on March 22, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?

Image via Hulu

Season 3 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres on Hulu.

Related:Hype Williams' 'Belly' Is One of the Great Hip-Hop Noirs

Who Is Making Wu-Tang: An American Saga?

Wu-Tang: An American Saga was first developed in 2018, with RZA and Alex Tse helming the project. Executive producers Brian Grazer, Merrin Dungey, and Method Man joined the crew, along with other members of the Wu-Tang Clan serving as consulting producers, namely Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, GZA, and the estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Principal photography was primarily conducted in New York City, with locations such as East Orange, Elmwood Park, Kearny, Newark, Paterson, Plainfield, and Secaucus in New Jersey.

Who’s in the Cast of Wu-Tang: An American Saga?

Image via Hulu

Ashton Sanders plays Bobby “RZA” Diggs, the de facto leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. Despite his hardened exterior, RZA exudes an infectious creative spirit that will later on lay the foundation of the hip-hop group. He might have grown up on the streets, but he is well aware of how important it is to provide his family with food on the table. Still, he just can’t shake off his love for music. Sanders received widespread recognition for his role as Teen Chiron in Moonlight.

Shameik Moore plays Corey Woods / Sha Raider / Raekwon. Sha always puts up a strong front and refuses to let anyone know of his downfalls. Sha works as a gunner for local drug dealer Power Grant but is conflicted knowing that it’ll affect his friendship with Bobby. Moore is the voice behind Miles Morales/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will reprise the role in this summer's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Siddiq Saunderson plays Dennis Coles / D-Lover / Ghostface Killa. At only 19, he’s taken on the role of the man of the house, doing anything he can to protect his two younger brothers, even if it means being involved in the drug dealing business. Later on, he realizes that his untapped talent will help him grow into a better version of himself. Saunderson previously made an appearance in Messiah.

Other cast members include Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell "Divine" Diggs, Marcus Callender as Oliver "Power" Grant, Erika Alexander as Linda Diggs, Zolee Griggs as Shurrie Diggs, David "Dave East" Brewster as Clifford "Shotgun" Smith / Method Man, TJ Atoms as Russell Jones / Ason Unique / Ol' Dirty Bastard, and Johnell Xavier Young as Gary "GZA" Grice / The Genius.