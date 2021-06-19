With director Kate Herron’s Loki now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Wunmi Mosaku about making the latest Marvel series. Loki takes place after the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) has stolen the Tesseract (again) due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and an alternate version of the character is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to give him a choice: either be erased from existence, or help fix the timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, the show co-stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

During the interview, Wunmi Mosaku talked about what surprised her about making a Marvel series, how time is different in the TVA, how she didn’t know she was auditioning for Loki, what’s a day or two from filming she’ll always remember, and the status of Lovecraft Country Season 2.

Finally, I was able to watch the first two episodes of Loki before doing interviews and am happy to report they’re fantastic. Obviously Hiddleston is still perfect in the role, but what I loved most about the series is the way the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and setting up what’s to come in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness regarding the multiverse.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Loki' Episode 2 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Check out what Wunmi Mosaku had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Wunmi Mosaku:

How old is her character on Loki?

What was her reaction getting a job in the MCU?

What surprised her about making Loki that she wasn’t expecting?

What’s the status of Lovecraft Country Season 2?

What’s a day or two from filming Loki that she’ll always remember?

Image via Marvel Studios

Share Share Tweet Email

'Loki': Let's Discuss That Shocking New Variant So 'Loki' is definitely committed to showing us the character like we've never seen before.

Read Next