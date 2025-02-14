Margot Robbie hasn’t been seen on the big screen since her performance in Barbie, the 2023 blockbuster that earned over $1.4 billion globally and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, but one of her most intriguing upcoming projects just got a thrilling update. Warner Bros. has officially announced that the latest iteration of Wuthering Heights which Robbie stars in alongside Jacob Elordi and Hong Chau, has been set for release on February 14, 2026, one year from today. Filling out the rest of the supporting cast for Wuthering Heights is Alison Oliver, Shazad Latif, Owen Cooper, and Vy Nguyen, and the film will be written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who will be adapting it from the iconic Emily Brontë novel.

Wuthering Heights has been adapted to film and TV more than 10 times, and this new installment will be arguably the most star-studded. PBS once aired a two-episode Wuthering Heights miniseries in 2009, which featured Tom Hardy in the lead role of Heathcliff, with Charlotte Riley and The Walking Dead veteran Andrew Lincoln starring alongside him. Two years after that, Kaya Scodelario and James Howson toplined an unrated Wuthering Heights movie that was written and directed by Andrea Arnold which is currently streaming on Peacock. The very first adaptation of the property came in 1939 in the film of the same name starring Merle Oberon and Laurence Olivier, which can currently be streamed on both Prime Video and Plex. Between 1970 and 1998, there were three Wuthering Heights movies that featured performances from Anna Calder-Marshall, Ralph Fiennes, Janet McTeer, and Robert Cavanah.

What Else Is Next for Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi?

Margot Robbie will next be seen starring alongside Colin Farrell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in A Big Beautiful Journey, the upcoming drama written by Seth Reiss and directed by Kogonada that’s coming to theaters on May 9. As for Jacob Elordi, he’s attached to star in The Narrow Road to the Deep North, the upcoming TV series starring Odessa Young and Max Berkman that’s been set for release on April 18, and he’ll also feature alongside Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac in Frankenstein, the next film from acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro. Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell recently worked with Elordi when she wrote and directed Saltburn, the 2023 erotic thriller that also stars Barry Keoghan, and she starred as Midge in Barbie.

Wuthering Heights will be released in theaters on February 14, 2026. Check out the first image from the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project.