World War II was the deadliest conflict in human history, and is a topic that is popular in the media. The primary reasons for this are, of course, the scale of it, and the fact that there was a clearly defined good and evil, with many of the world's nations putting their differences aside to fight a common evil. For six years, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania were wracked with bloody conflict, with almost every single country in the world taking part in some way.

It's an event that provides a lot of ground to cover (both literally and figuratively), so it lends itself quite nicely to both movies and TV. In fact, many TV shows have touched upon various aspects of the war, but with the size of the conflict, they only really scratch the surface. Regardless, they are some of the best television shows ever made, shows that simply must be watched by Second World War enthusiasts.

10 'The Liberator' (2020)

Created by Jeb Stuart

The Liberator is a super unsettling animated miniseries that is intentionally drawn to look hyperrealistic, resulting in visuals that come straight from the uncanny valley. This might seem unintentional, but it actually does help the mood of the show, as the entire point of it is to showcase the horrors of war in a way that doesn't shy away from showing uncomfortable things in full force.

The series centers on real-life military officer Felix Sparks (Bradley James) during his time fighting in the Italian Campaign of the Second World War. The show details the journey of Sparks and his unit as they perform monumental feats and become one of the most decorated units in American military history, winning loads of medals and awards. Though the show did have some clichés and flaws, it's pretty good overall, if not anything groundbreaking.