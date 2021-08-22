2K has released a brand new trailer showcasing the next iteration of the WWE 2K franchise. The game was first announced back in April during WWE's most flagship event, WrestleMania. Ever since the first reveal, we haven't learned much about the game. The developer has now shared some more gameplay cuts which first aired during WWE's SummerSlam event, and it finally has a release date! Unfortunately, it is going to be longer than the traditional wait to get our hands on the game.

The new release date is March 2022, which means there will be no WWE 2K game this year as well. The last we saw of this franchise was in 2019 with WWE 2K20. Ever since, we haven't had a single WWE 2K game (excluding Battlegrounds), which is a surprise since WWE 2K is an annual franchise. But the wait is almost over and hopefully, the additional time will mean a more refined experience.

​​​​​​WWE 2K20 didn't have a smooth launch and was one of the most disastrous launches in the franchise. It didn't perform well critically and was quoted by a lot of fans as being very buggy and having many technical issues. Many believe this was because 2K parted ways with veteran developer Yuke's. After the departure, the franchise was led by Visual Concepts. The technical issues resulted in a year break. After which 2K announced Battlegrounds, which wasn't the traditional WWE 2K game but something fun for fans to keep while the developers work hard to ensure a proper experience.

We still have to wait until January, as 2K said they'll share additional details next January. We still don't know the different platforms the game will release on. WWE 2K22 is slated to launch in March 2022.

