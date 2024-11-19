The New Day, one of WWE's most enduring groups (or factions or stables, as is the terminology), is celebrating a remarkable milestone. The group is marking ten years of bringing pancakes, trombones, and unicorn magic to the squared circle. To mark the occasion, Xavier Woods, one-third of the iconic trio alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E, reflected on their decade-long journey. In an exclusive conversation with Collider, Woods shared how pop culture shaped the heart and soul of The New Day, turning them into cultural icons whose influence transcends wrestling. The New Day is one of WWE’s most enduring and beloved factions — wrestling terminology for groups — known for their infectious energy, comedic timing, and unwavering positivity. The trio debuted in 2014 and over time has become a cornerstone of WWE programming. Their journey from underdog beginnings to multi-time champions, as a tag team and as singles wrestlers, is a tremendous example of creativity and resilience, and it sets them apart in WWE’s history.

At its heart, The New Day is built around a core philosophy: The “Power of Positivity.” This ethos has shaped their storytelling, connecting them with fans no matter what age they are. Whether they're dancing to the ring, tossing pancakes into the crowd, or rallying fans with chants, The New Day offers a feel-good dynamic rarely seen in wrestling. Their colorful gear, unicorn horns (we'll get to that), and huge personalities have made them stand out even in a crowded WWE roster for a decade.

“The Power of Teamwork”: Lessons From 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' and 'Power Rangers'

When asked about the creative influences that shaped The New Day, Woods didn’t hesitate to credit his childhood heroes.

“Honestly, as a kid, I grew up on Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles. Those ran my life. To me, it was always the idea of, so let’s say you got the four Ninja Turtles, and they’ve got a bad guy who’s got five superpowers. They’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t beat him.’ Like, no, no, because they also have five. Their fifth power is teamwork."

It was that philosophy, which had its roots deep in pop culture, became the foundation for The New Day’s dynamic. “Regardless of what’s going on, when you band together, you have a new strength,” Woods explained. “Those ideals are literally what The New Day is based off. The New Day’s based off of Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles. That’s it.”

Unicorns and Magic: A Surprising Source of Inspiration for WWE

While The New Day’s vibrant, colorful energy draws clear parallels to childhood favorites, Woods revealed a more unexpected influence in the shape of the cult classic The Last Unicorn, a 1982 animated fantasy film.

“There’s this movie from back in the day called The Last Unicorn. For those who haven’t seen it, in high school, my friend, she made me watch it. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to watch it.’ I watch it, and it was burned in my brain,” Woods recalled. “The plot is that someone’s stealing all the unicorns, and there’s only one left. And so unicorns bring magic, and all the magic is dwindling.”

The film left a lasting impression on Woods and ultimately shaped The New Day’s whimsical unicorn aesthetic. “One day, we had a thought: ‘Hey, we’re the unicorns of WWE because we brought the magic back.’ And that’s where the whole unicorn aesthetic came from, and that took us into, like, the next eight years.”

Woods Discusses the “Fruit Salad” of Inspiration Behind The New Day

Woods also credited the group’s success to their ability to combine a diverse range of influences and life experiences into something fresh and unique.

“It’s very like Slumdog Millionaire. A lot of The New Day comes from random pieces. I played trombone as a kid, from sixth grade through high school. Not knowing that I would eventually have a trombone in pro wrestling. Why? Because that doesn’t make sense. That’s ridiculous.”

Yet, the absurdity worked. “So many things throughout my childhood, and throughout Kofi and E’s childhood, that you wouldn’t think would be useful in professional wrestling, all of those things came back,” Woods said. “We made this crazy fruit salad that was so different that, like, everybody took it off the shelves.”

Xavier Woods Explains Why Video Game Adaptations Often Miss the Mark — and How Some Get It Right

Woods, a lifelong gamer and advocate for the medium, also had strong words for why video game adaptations to film and television often fall short. For Woods, the problem lies in a lack of faith in the original material. Woods has hosted UpUpDownDown, a YouTube channel dedicated to showcasing wrestlers playing video games for a number of years now.

“The only reason we’re talking about turning [a game] into a TV show is because the people who played the game spent so much money on it,” Woods explained. “So if you give them literally the exact same thing in a different format, then they will buy that again.”

Woods pointed to the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us as an example of how to do it right. “They gave us the same exact thing, damn near scene for scene,” he said. “They gave us that one extra dive off [regarding the "Bill and Frank" episode]... But that stuff, if you’re looking through all the things and reading all the extra lore, like, that’s in there.”

He criticized the inclination of studios to make games “more accessible” by altering them unnecessarily. “When they take those things out, it hurts,” he said. “You fail those people that were loyal to it, the reason the show or the movie or the game is in this position in the first place.” For Woods, it’s not a creative endeavor, but rather it’s a capitalist one. “Just make the same thing, and we’ll buy it again,” he concluded.

How Xavier Woods Is Shaping WWE's Locker Room Culture

Woods’ impact on WWE extends beyond the ring. As the creator of the popular YouTube channel UpUpDownDown, Woods has transformed the locker room culture into one that celebrates camaraderie, creativity, and shared interests. The backstage environment in WWE has drastically transformed over the decades, shedding its darker elements of bullying, hazing, and rampant substance use to become a healthier and more professional space.

“We take what the previous generation has done, and we stand on their shoulders to build something better,” Woods said, acknowledging the shift from wrestling’s more hazardous past to a healthier present.

For Woods, gaming plays a key role in fostering this environment. “I created UpUpDownDown because now we have an asset that will be outside of the ring, where people can be themselves,” he explained. “People can learn even more about us on a realistic level that isn’t attached to our characters.”

This initiative has also helped wrestlers showcase their unique personalities, from Baron Corbin’s grilling skills to Shayna Baszler’s love of Warhammer. “It gives companies more opportunity to then sponsor things with WWE, and now everyone on the roster becomes more valuable because of their specific interests.”

Woods takes pride in being part of this cultural evolution. “Every generation is supposed to be better than the one that came before it, and if they’re not, then I didn’t do my job,” he said. Through gaming and creative freedom, Woods is ensuring WWE’s locker room is a safer, more inclusive space for future generations.

The New Day Ushered in a Decade of Positivity and Pop Culture

Reflecting on their journey, Woods emphasized that The New Day’s pop culture-driven ethos has allowed them to connect with fans in a unique way, introducing new audiences to WWE. “Being able to entice someone enough to come and watch wrestling just a little bit, because there’s something for you, there’s something for literally everybody in wrestling, has been really cool,” Woods said.

It’s that blend of teamwork, whimsy, and keeping their fingers on the pulse of popular culture that has kept The New Day thriving for a decade. From The Last Unicorn to Ninja Turtles to trombones, their inspirations may be eclectic, but they’ve created something undeniably magical — a celebration of positivity that will be remembered for generations of wrestling fans.

WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown currently air on USA Network. Raw will premiere on Netflix in early 2025.